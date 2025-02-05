What US Embassy Said on Deportation of 205 Indian Migrants

New Delhi: After deporting over 100 Indians living illegally in the United States on Wednesday, the US Embassy released a statement saying that the illegal migration is not worth the risk as US is vigorously remove illegal migrants.

A US Embassy spokesperson said, "The United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk."

A US military C-17 aircraft landed in India with 104 Indians who had been living in the US without valid visas or passports. Their removal comes as part of President Donald Trump’s stringent immigration policies, which have led to a crackdown on illegal migrants across the country and Trump is deporting every illegal migrant in the country to their respective nations. Many of them have been stripped of their livelihoods, and some may be left stranded without proper means to survive.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also issued a statement regarding the deported Indians and the US action. The ministry made it clear that India does not support illegal migration and is willing to take back its citizens with dignity.

"India is firmly opposed to illegal migration, especially as it is linked to other forms of organized crime. As part of India-US cooperation on migration and mobility, both sides are engaged in efforts to deter illegal migration while also creating more avenues for legal migration from India to the US. We are keen to continue this cooperation," the statement read.

The ministry also confirmed that every deported individual would undergo a thorough verification process before being officially repatriated.