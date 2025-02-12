Why I Want The Right to Die: 85-Year-Old Karibasamma Speaks To Republic

New Delhi: After a 24-year battle for the legalisation of passive euthanasia, HB Karibasamma’s efforts are finally being recognised. With the Karnataka government issuing a circular on January 30 granting terminally ill patients the right to die with dignity, she now awaits the final formalities to fulfill her long-standing wish.

A 24-Year Fight for Dignity

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor (News) Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Karibasamma recounted her journey, explaining how she first sought mercy killing after being diagnosed with a slipped disc, which left her unable to walk.

Determined to fight for the right to die with dignity, she began researching the concept, drawing parallels with nations like the Netherlands and Norway, where euthanasia is legal.

Despite facing opposition and harassment for going against existing laws, Karibasamma remained resolute. “Some people harassed me, saying I was going against the country’s law, but I withstood everything and continued my fight,” she said.

She also revealed that while some supported her cause and even offered financial help in the name of ‘seva,’ she refused to accept any donations. Instead, she sold her own house and used the proceeds to fuel her campaign.

“I have even kept aside Rs 6 lakh for the BSF and I am planning to contribute up to Rs 10 lakh,” she told Republic TV, adding that her decision created a rift within her family, who opposed her actions.

“My family stood against me for selling the house and going against the government. They said it would be an insult if I was jailed. They never let me go anywhere. So I left my family and fought for the cause from an ashram.”

Advocating For the Elderly and Terminally Ill

Karibasamma, asserted that her fight is not just for herself but for the elderly and terminally ill who lack financial support.

“I am fighting for those who are above the age of 70 to 80 years and those who have a deadly disease without anybody supporting them financially,” she elaborated. Her years of surveying and observing the plight of individuals suffering from terminal illnesses strengthened her resolve to ensure that the right to die with dignity is recognised in India.

Awaiting a Final Decision