Will Bengaluru's Heat Top Delhi Summers? Here's What IMD Suggests

Bengaluru, a city known for its pleasant weather year-round, is experiencing a significant shift in its climate patterns. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is set to surpass Delhi in temperature over the coming weeks, with hotter days expected ahead.

February 17, 2025, marked the hottest day in Bengaluru so far, with temperatures reaching 35.9 degrees Celsius, while Delhi’s temperature hovered at a cooler 27 degrees Celsius.

This temperature spike is challenging Bengaluru’s reputation for having the best weather in India.

Despite the heat during the day, Bengaluru’s evenings remain relatively cool, with minimum temperatures around 17 degrees Celsius. However, the city’s daytime warmth is expected to remain higher than Delhi’s.

Summer in Bengaluru usually begins in the first week of March, but the IMD suggests an earlier onset this year, possibly by mid-February.

The unusual rise in temperature is attributed to the absence of northern winds, which typically bring cooler air and maintain temperature balance.

Additionally, meteorologists believe that the ongoing La Niña phenomenon may be influencing the city's weather patterns. The heat wave, however, is not unique to Bengaluru alone, as other regions in Karnataka, such as Raichur and Kalaburgi, are also experiencing similar temperature trends.

Over the past two years, Bengaluru has consistently experienced higher temperatures than Delhi during February.

Traditionally, Bengaluru’s February temperatures range between 15°C and 30°C, while Delhi’s temperatures typically fall between 12°C and 16°C.