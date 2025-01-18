Will Congress Stitch Post-Poll Alliance With AAP After Delhi Elections? Here’s What Ajay Maken Said

New Delhi: Congress leader Ajay Maken said on Saturday said that that his party should have no alliance with the AAP in Delhi, but left the option open to the high command adding that this is his personal view.

Asked whether the Congress will extend support to the AAP, if situation arises, after the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Ajay Maken said, “It is my personal view that there should be no alliance with AAP.”

‘In My View, No Support To AAP’

AICC treasurer further said that Congress should not have supported AAP in 2013 in the government formation when the election results delivered a hung house.

"I also feel that there should not have been any support (from the Congress) to the AAP in 2013 and neither any alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But this is my personal view," the All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer said.

‘Kejriwal is Anti-National’

Addressing the first press conference at the new Congress headquarters at Kotla Road, Maken said that he stands by his earlier remark that Kejriwal is "anti-national".

"I had given my personal view, and I still stand by it."

Assembly Polls In Delhi on Feb 5