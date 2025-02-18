Will Maha Kumbh Be Extended? Prayagraj DM Replies

Maha Kumbh Latest News: Prayagraj District Magistrate (DM) Ravindra Mandar has categorically denied social media rumours suggesting an extension of the Maha Kumbh Mela due to heavy crowds. Dismissing the claims, he clarified that the event’s schedule is based on religious "muhurats" (auspicious timings) and remains unchanged.

Mandar confirmed that the Maha Kumbh will conclude as planned on February 26, reiterating that neither the Uttar Pradesh government nor the district administration has proposed an extension.

"As per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 's directives, the administration is ensuring smooth travel and other arrangements for devotees. There is no plan to extend the mela, and pilgrims should not fall for misinformation," he stated.

Traffic, Railway Operations Under Control

Addressing concerns over travel disruptions, the DM assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for a hassle-free pilgrimage, including traffic management to balance normal city movement and the influx of devotees.

Regarding railway operations, Mandar clarified that no railway station has been closed without prior notice. He explained that the temporary closure of Prayag Sangam station at Daraganj on peak days is a routine measure to prevent overcrowding, while all other railway stations remain fully operational.

No Impact on Board Exams

Mandar also dismissed speculation that students have missed their board exams due to the mela. He stated that students and parents had been advised to reach exam centres in advance, and so far, no cases of missed exams have been reported. Additionally, he noted that CBSE and ICSE boards have provisions for students who may miss exams due to unavoidable circumstances.

The administration has urged devotees and residents to trust only official sources for updates and avoid misinformation circulating online.