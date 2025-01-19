Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ‘With Grace of God’: Gita Press Trustee Recalls Moment When Fire Broke Out At Maha Kumbh Mela

Published 19:23 IST, January 19th 2025

‘With Grace of God’: Gita Press Trustee Recalls Moment When Fire Broke Out At Maha Kumbh Mela

Geeta Press Trustee Krishna Kumar Khemka said that all necessary precautions were taken by his trust at the Maha Kumbh Mela where fire broke out earlier today.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Police and SDRF personnel carry out dousing operations after a fire broke out at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela | Image: ANI

Prayagraj: Gita Press Trustee Krishna Kumar Khemka said that all necessary precautions were taken by his trust and Akhil Bharatiya Dharm Sangh at the Maha Kumbh Mela where the fire broke out on Sunday. 

Trustee Khemka said that goods worth crores have been damaged in the incident. 

'With Grace of God'

"This shivir is of Akhil Bharatiya Dharm Sangh and Gita Press, combined. We have built this with so much vigilance and all were prohibited from doing any kind of activity related to fire. Towards our west boundary - the area has been declared as circulating area. I don't know to whom the administration has given that area, 'uss taraf se agni ki koi cheej hamari taraf aayi'. It burnt all our cottage. Nothing is left. With the grace of god, there has been no causality..." Khemka told news agency ANI.

UP CM Takes Cognizance 

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the fire incident that took place in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj. 

“Senior officers are present on the spot on the instructions of the Chief Minister,” an official statement issued by the CMO read. 

PM Modi Dials CM Yogi 

During the conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took complete information from CM Yogi about the fire incident in the Maha Kumbh Mela area. 

The Chief Minister apprised him of all the facts and assured him that the fire was brought under control in time by the efficient fire brigade and the NDRF, SDRF team. There were no casualties and the situation remains under control, an official statement said. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:24 IST, January 19th 2025

Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath

Recommended

Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Takes Cognizance of Fire Incident | LIVE
India News
Happy That He Is Recovering Well: Soha Ali Khan On Brother Saif’s Health
Entertainment News
What Caused Fire At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj | Details Inside
India News
Saif Stabbing Case Updates: Actor's Attacker In Police Custody
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh Mela Fire: PM Modi Dials CM Yogi, Takes Stock Of Situation
India News
PCB To Pay Additional USD 100,000 To High Profile Foreign Players in PSL
SportFit
UP Men Arrested for Spitting on Rotis at Uttarayan Fair in Bageshwar
India News
Kejriwal Writes To PM, Proposes Joint Housing Scheme With Centre
India News
Coldplay Mumbai Concert: 5 Viral Moments That Will Give You Major FOMO
Entertainment News
Rajasthan: Man Kills Wife's Relative Over Domestic Dispute
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: