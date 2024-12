Woman commits suicide days after marriage in Thane

Thane: A case has been registered against four members of a family for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 22-year-old woman just days after she got married in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The victim, Shireen Alim Sheikh, consumed rat poison and died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kalwa, an official said.

Based on a complaint by the woman's relative, the police have registered a case under section 108 (suicide abetment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against her husband and three members of his family in Mumbra, he said.

As per the complaint, the woman had a court marriage on November 11, despite opposition from the other accused. They allegedly abused the victim and pressured her to sign the "talaq" (divorce) papers, he said.