Yogi Adityanath Alleges Kharge, Akhilesh Wanted ‘Larger Disaster At Maha Kumbh’

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came down heavily on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claiming that they wanted a “larger disaster to unfold at the Maha Kumbh.”

The stampede happened on January 29, the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. According to official figures released by the UP government, at least 30 people lost their lives and 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area in Prayagraj.

While speaking to reporters in Prayagraj, Adityanath said, "While the entire nation and the world are witnessing this grand Sanatan Dharma event with pride, there are some elements conspiring against it, spreading falsehoods and setting new standards of deception."

"The statements made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament today draw attention to this sinister agenda," he added.

Opposition defaming Maha Kumbh Mela: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath further accused both the leaders of attempting to defame the Maha Kumbh Mela from the beginning. "Their statements not only reveal their anti-Sanatan stance but also expose their vulture-like vision. From day one, they have been spreading misinformation against Maha Kumbh," he alleged.

Slamming Kharge for his claim in Parliament that "thousands died on Mauni Amavasya at the Prayagraj Kumbh," Adityanath said, "Such a senior leader who heads the country's oldest party is expected to make responsible statements. Instead, he has resorted to outright lies and misguiding remarks in Parliament." Targeting Yadav, Adityanath said there seems to be a "competition between the two parties over who can make the most anti-Sanatan statements." He also dismissed Yadav's allegation that no official data had been provided regarding the incident.

"The administration has released figures and I have personally presented them. The incident was tragic, and everyone was saddened.

"However, the swift response by the Mela administration, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and civil defence in rushing the injured to hospitals was exemplary," Adityanath said.

He further alleged that the two opposition parties and "Sanatan-opposing forces" were hoping for a major disaster.

"Our top priority was to ensure zero casualties. Unfortunately, an incident did occur but the administration and all relevant agencies acted with remarkable speed.

"The injured were promptly admitted to hospitals. We expressed condolences to the affected families and announced financial compensation, though no amount of money can truly replace a lost life," he said.

The chief minister also stated that medical treatment was provided to the injured and while some are still recovering at the Prayagraj Medical College, most have returned home.

"I, along with my ministers, top administrative officials, the chief secretary and the state police chief, personally met the victims," Adityanath added.