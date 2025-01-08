UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Blistering Warning To 'Divide India Lobby' | Exclusive

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a blistering warning to the ‘Divide India Lobby’ said that they have been exposed to the core, people have become aware and know about them and there is no need to expose them anymore otherwise they wouldn't be able to show their faces.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned, “I have always said that Hindus are safe if they stay united.”

CM Yogi further elaborated saying, “There are ‘Dev and Danav’, ‘Sur and Asur’, who have always lived on earth and they should continue to do so. Those who unite people belong to the ‘Dev’ category while those who divide belong to the ‘Danav’ category.”

“Those who want to see Bharat through the discovery of India or call them accidental will never be able to understand the nation,” he said adding only those who will know about India's spiritual traditions, the tradition of Lord Ram, Shiv Shakti, will be able to understand what is Bharat.