You Cannot Grow if You're Trapped in Books: PM Modi Emphasises on Co-curricular Activities on Pariksha pe Charcha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students on Monday as part of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' offering guidance ahead of the upcoming board exams. However, instead of focusing only on academics, he encouraged students to explore co-curricular activities and follow their passions.

Addressing students from across states and Union Territories, Modi said that knowledge and exams are two different things. He advised them to read extensively, not just for exams but to expand their understanding. The prime minister also stressed the importance of effective time management and urged students to plan their schedules wisely.

Unlike the usual town hall setting, this year’s interaction was held at Sunder Nursery in Delhi, where Modi engaged in a more informal and free-flowing conversation with around 35 students. He spoke on topics like ‘Master Your Time, Master Your Life,’ ‘Live in the Moment,’ and ‘Finding Positives.’

Modi urged parents not to compare their children with others or use them as a means to show off. Instead, he advised them to support their child's individual growth. He also emphasised the importance of good sleep, nutrition, and meditation, reminding students that scoring high marks is not the only measure of success.