Youth Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping Girl In Noida

Noida: A youth was arrested on Sunday on charges of allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped on January 9 and she was rescued by the police on Friday, they said.

Inspector-in-charge of Phase-2 police station Vindhyachal Tiwari said that a youth named Sumit kidnapped the minor from a village here. Later, the victim's relatives lodged a report on the matter.

Police recovered the girl two days ago and her medical examination was done, which confirmed that she had been raped, the officer said.