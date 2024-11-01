Yunus' Bangladesh Files Treason Case On ISKCON's Chinmaya Krishna In Brazen Attack Against Hindus

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus has filed a treason case against Hindu saint Chinmaya Krishna for protesting in support of the rights of minorities in the country.

Strongly condemning the action by the Yunus-led Bangladeshi government, Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities said that it reveals a dark, state-sponsored agenda to silence those who defend minority rights.

“HRCBM condemns treason charges against Hindu leader Chinmaya Krishna Bhrammacharee and 18 others in Bangladesh . These charges reveal a dark, state-sponsored agenda to silence those who defend #minority rights,” the minority rights body in Bangladesh wrote on X.

“This systematic oppression, aimed at forcing minorities into submission, mirrors tactics of past regimes, signalling a dangerous turn in Bangladesh 's governance,” the rights body said.

“HRCBM calls on global leaders and human rights advocates to stand against these oppressive tactics. We demand immediate dismissal of these baseless charges,” it further added.

People on social media have also slammed the Yunus government for levelling treason charges on a Hindu saint and his supporters. A social media handle on X, by the name ‘Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus’ said, “We strongly condemn this and call upon every Hindu saint of the world to protest against it. This is not only a case but the Muslims of Bangladesh have declared war against the minorities.”

Users further said that this action will backfire for Bangladesh while also name calling Muhammad Yunus.

A user by the name Chandra Shekhar (@ec_shekhar) wrote on X, “Actions of Bangladesh government will only backlash. Hindus, stay united and be strong. No force can stop you from practicing your faith. Indians strongly stand with you.”

Another user demanded for the creation of separate nation ‘Hindudesh’.

“Yunus is a pawn in the hands of the radical Islamists.. !!! It is an attempt to fully subjugate the Hindus of Bangladesh.. Unless this is confronted and defeated the Hindus of Bangladesh face a genocidal threat..,” wrote a user named @Patriot on X.

Donald Trump voices support for Hindus worldwide

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday strongly condemned the barbaric violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh saying this would not have happened under his watch. In a long post on X, Trump wrote, “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.”

“It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!”

“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi,” Trump said.

“ Kamala Harris will destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes. By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations, unleashed American energy, and built the greatest economy in history. We will do it again, bigger and better than ever before—and we will Make America Great Again,” Trump added.