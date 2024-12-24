Bengaluru Metro News: 1st Train For Yellow Line to be Delivered by Jan 25

Bengaluru Metro News Updates: Good news for office school, college students, office goers, and other daily commuters as Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) will deliver the first CBTC train set for Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line to Hebbagodi Depot by January 15, 2025.

CRRC delivered a Yellow Line prototype in February 2024, currently undergoing trials. Separately, CRRC will deliver a 6-coach DTG prototype train for the Purple Line by January 10, 2025, arriving at Chennai Port by year-end and Peenya Depot on the 10th.

Initially, CRRC was awarded a contract for 216 coaches (36 train sets) for both lines (Rs 1,578 crore), but due to unmet requirements, an MoU was signed with TRSL to manufacture the remaining 204 coaches (34 train sets). The Yellow Line is 19.143 km long, with 16 stations from RV Road to Bommasandra.

Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) received the first communication-based train control system prototype train from China in February 2024.

BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao expressed optimism about starting operations on the Yellow Line in January 2025 with only three trains, contingent on timely delivery of train sets.

Aiming for delivery of train sets by the end of December 2024.

In October 2024, Rao indicated BMRCL expected to receive the first train from Titagarh by the first week of December.