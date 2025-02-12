Search icon
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery (12.02.25): Fifty Fifty FF-128 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No
LIVE-BLOG

Published 15:17 IST, February 12th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (12.02.25): Fifty Fifty FF-128 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 12, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-128 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-128 | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 12, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-128 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh!  

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 12, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-128 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-128 draw.   

  • Listen to this article
15:15 IST, February 12th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: 1 Crore -1st Prize Winner:

15:16 IST, February 12th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: 

15:12 IST, February 12th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result 3rd Prize Winners:

15:13 IST, February 12th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: 

15:14 IST, February 12th 2025

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 12-02-2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-128 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number: 

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: 
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

FIFTY FIFTY FF-128 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

15:10 IST, February 12th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Updated 15:17 IST, February 12th 2025

Kerala lottery
