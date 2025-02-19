Search icon
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery (19.02.25): Fifty Fifty FF-129 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No FE 249155
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 16:08 IST, February 19th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (19.02.25): Fifty Fifty FF-129 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No FE 249155

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 19, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-129 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 19, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-129 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-129 draw.  

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

 The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-129 draw.  

16:07 IST, February 19th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129 Result Out: FE 249155 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: VIJI SURESH
Agency No.: K 4548

15:37 IST, February 19th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129 Result Out: FK 279949 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: VIJI THOMAS
Agency No.: R 6305

15:38 IST, February 19th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129 Result 3rd Prize Winners: 0100  1240  2943  3065  3214  3242  4776  5328  5700  5801  6200  6685  7002  7507  7867  7967  8514  9538

15:38 IST, February 19th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: FA 249155
FB 249155
FC 249155
FD 249155
FF 249155
FG 249155
FH 249155
FJ 249155
FK 249155
FL 249155
FM 249155

15:54 IST, February 19th 2025

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 19-02-2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-129 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-12 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FE 249155 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: VIJI SURESH
Agency No.: K 4548

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129: FK 279949 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: VIJI THOMAS
Agency No.: R 6305

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FA 249155
FB 249155
FC 249155
FD 249155
FF 249155
FG 249155
FH 249155
FJ 249155
FK 249155
FL 249155
FM 249155
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 0100  1240  2943  3065  3214  3242  4776  5328  5700  5801  6200  6685  7002  7507  7867  7967  8514  9538

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0765  1418  1759  3187  4297  5205  5645  6009  6084  7842  8032  9938

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0058  0260  0401  0440  0953  1162  1375  1461  2600  3206  4246  4370  5224  5278  6146  6649  6925  7184  7683  7799  8502  8860  9109  9409

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0127  0143  0261  0379  0690  0793  0811  0888  1174  1237  1490  1650  1790  1791  1965  2029  2144  2150  2254  2285  2374  2434  2497  2544  2777  2988  3100  3103  3278  3287  3360  3408  3426  3437  3438  3490  3866  3898  3921  3948  3950  3975  4081  4208  4249  4278  4411  4524  4735  4809  5365  5390  5409  5554  5570  5596  6029  6097  6330  6507  6513  6527  6895  6918  6923  6927  6988  7028  7153  7213  7270  7329  7418  7851  7987  8140  8422  8469  8546  8581  8591  8674  8722  8950  9051  9126  9150  9225  9311  9365  9571  9628  9809  9829  9937  9958

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0256  0358  0407  0447  0489  0507  0669  0873  0874  1013  1043  1144  1166  1185  1248  1664  1725  1783  1793  1813  1832  1941  2024  2099  2122  2123  2133  2139  2179  2228  2329  2406  2500  2608  2652  2708  2764  2790  2801  2803  2881  3089  3122  3166  3269  3281  3498  3591  3633  3670  3713  3741  3871  3936  3949  4063  4115  4342  4417  4485  4486  4623  4710  4894  5178  5266  5272  5346  5379  5421  5437  5444  5558  5747  5964  5988  6117  6223  6242  6314  6412  6640  6676  6690  6763  6810  6924  6943  7074  7250  7266  7296  7305  7309  7356  7361  7377  7566  7613  7680  7681  7775  7901  7983  7995  8218  8342  8370  8407  8435  8467  8486  8496  8653  8740  8996  9049  9135  9349  9460  9484  9515  9703  9836  9887  9935

FIFTY FIFTY FF-129 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

09:30 IST, February 19th 2025

Published 09:39 IST, February 19th 2025

Kerala lottery lottery Lottery Sambad

