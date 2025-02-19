LIVE | Kerala Lottery (19.02.25): Fifty Fifty FF-129 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No FE 249155

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-129 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-12 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FE 249155 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: VIJI SURESH

Agency No.: K 4548

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129: FK 279949 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: VIJI THOMAS

Agency No.: R 6305

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FA 249155

FB 249155

FC 249155

FD 249155

FF 249155

FG 249155

FH 249155

FJ 249155

FK 249155

FL 249155

FM 249155



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-129: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 0100 1240 2943 3065 3214 3242 4776 5328 5700 5801 6200 6685 7002 7507 7867 7967 8514 9538

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0765 1418 1759 3187 4297 5205 5645 6009 6084 7842 8032 9938

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0058 0260 0401 0440 0953 1162 1375 1461 2600 3206 4246 4370 5224 5278 6146 6649 6925 7184 7683 7799 8502 8860 9109 9409

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0127 0143 0261 0379 0690 0793 0811 0888 1174 1237 1490 1650 1790 1791 1965 2029 2144 2150 2254 2285 2374 2434 2497 2544 2777 2988 3100 3103 3278 3287 3360 3408 3426 3437 3438 3490 3866 3898 3921 3948 3950 3975 4081 4208 4249 4278 4411 4524 4735 4809 5365 5390 5409 5554 5570 5596 6029 6097 6330 6507 6513 6527 6895 6918 6923 6927 6988 7028 7153 7213 7270 7329 7418 7851 7987 8140 8422 8469 8546 8581 8591 8674 8722 8950 9051 9126 9150 9225 9311 9365 9571 9628 9809 9829 9937 9958

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0256 0358 0407 0447 0489 0507 0669 0873 0874 1013 1043 1144 1166 1185 1248 1664 1725 1783 1793 1813 1832 1941 2024 2099 2122 2123 2133 2139 2179 2228 2329 2406 2500 2608 2652 2708 2764 2790 2801 2803 2881 3089 3122 3166 3269 3281 3498 3591 3633 3670 3713 3741 3871 3936 3949 4063 4115 4342 4417 4485 4486 4623 4710 4894 5178 5266 5272 5346 5379 5421 5437 5444 5558 5747 5964 5988 6117 6223 6242 6314 6412 6640 6676 6690 6763 6810 6924 6943 7074 7250 7266 7296 7305 7309 7356 7361 7377 7566 7613 7680 7681 7775 7901 7983 7995 8218 8342 8370 8407 8435 8467 8486 8496 8653 8740 8996 9049 9135 9349 9460 9484 9515 9703 9836 9887 9935

FIFTY FIFTY FF-129 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000