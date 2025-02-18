Search icon
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (18.02.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-455 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SL 678890
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 15:58 IST, February 18th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (18.02.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-455 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SL 678890

Kerala Lottery Result Today (18.02.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Result: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for February 18 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 latest updates.

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results for February 18 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 draw, are live.

15:55 IST, February 18th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: SL 678890 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: AMAL K SREEDHAR
Agency No: R 8460

15:55 IST, February 18th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: SE 270124 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: K BALAKRISHNAN
Agency No: D 3683
 

15:56 IST, February 18th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Result: 3rd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 0518  1466  2041  2481  2559  4354  5397  6250  6613  6762  7001  7348  7575  8869  8913  9021  9626  9739

15:56 IST, February 18th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: SA 678890
SB 678890
SC 678890
SD 678890
SE 678890
SF 678890
SG 678890
SH 678890
SJ 678890
SK 678890
SM 678890

15:58 IST, February 18th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SL 678890 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: AMAL K SREEDHAR
Agency No: R 8460

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SE 270124 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: K BALAKRISHNAN
Agency No: D 3683 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 0518  1466  2041  2481  2559  4354  5397  6250  6613  6762  7001  7348  7575  8869  8913  9021  9626  9739

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0749  2871  3463  4443  5168  5485  6583  8404  8897  9826

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1305  1337  1564  2198  2777  3536  3617  3824  4480  4829  4914  5465  5607  6290  7106  7479  7831  8576  9531  9847

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0317  0583  0588  0879  1003  1055  1166  1866  2190  2672  2838  2973  3113  3291  3426  3583  3738  4139  4201  4429  4479  4743  5001  5091  5151  5369  5639  5885  5909  5995  6126  6349  6358  6434  6797  6979  7016  7017  7111  7117  7392  7974  8291  8509  8746  8808  8954  9081  9253  9313  9572  9698

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0321  0598  0770  1360  1383  1493  1632  1720  1778  2028  2034  2072  2108  2164  2274  2346  2525  2534  2642  2700  2735  3124  3141  3163  3232  3443  3667  4234  6100  6136  6316  6833  6885  6994  7095  7404  7537  7697  7918  8106  8488  8989  9027  9198  9247

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0006  0023  0077  0158  0193  0342  0344  0353  0422  0513  0515  0768  0807  0828  0835  0910  1042  1058  1110  1172  1183  1237  1315  1320  1322  1380  1478  1507  1728  1795  1797  1822  1833  1869  2134  2204  2391  2516  2535  2536  2618  2655  2723  2733  2757  2862  2877  2934  2960  3016  3046  3066  3074  3080  3114  3136  3162  3214  3235  3243  3372  3387  3427  3526  3548  3594  3632  3756  3948  3981  4159  4233  4268  4433  4465  4742  5124  5183  5260  5272  5337  5386  5388  5394  5563  5697  5882  6041  6224  6343  6481  6529  6536  6566  6569  6590  6783  6792  7084  7211  7238  7365  7393  7411  7482  7618  7712  7819  7834  7848  7978  8042  8111  8237  8370  8503  8717  9042  9282  9353  9376  9677  9722  9814  9858  9952

STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

07:11 IST, February 18th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 07:17 IST, February 18th 2025

lottery Kerala lottery
