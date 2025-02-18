LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (18.02.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-455 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SL 678890

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SL 678890 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: AMAL K SREEDHAR

Agency No: R 8460

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SE 270124 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: K BALAKRISHNAN

Agency No: D 3683

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 0518 1466 2041 2481 2559 4354 5397 6250 6613 6762 7001 7348 7575 8869 8913 9021 9626 9739

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0749 2871 3463 4443 5168 5485 6583 8404 8897 9826

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1305 1337 1564 2198 2777 3536 3617 3824 4480 4829 4914 5465 5607 6290 7106 7479 7831 8576 9531 9847

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0317 0583 0588 0879 1003 1055 1166 1866 2190 2672 2838 2973 3113 3291 3426 3583 3738 4139 4201 4429 4479 4743 5001 5091 5151 5369 5639 5885 5909 5995 6126 6349 6358 6434 6797 6979 7016 7017 7111 7117 7392 7974 8291 8509 8746 8808 8954 9081 9253 9313 9572 9698

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0321 0598 0770 1360 1383 1493 1632 1720 1778 2028 2034 2072 2108 2164 2274 2346 2525 2534 2642 2700 2735 3124 3141 3163 3232 3443 3667 4234 6100 6136 6316 6833 6885 6994 7095 7404 7537 7697 7918 8106 8488 8989 9027 9198 9247

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0006 0023 0077 0158 0193 0342 0344 0353 0422 0513 0515 0768 0807 0828 0835 0910 1042 1058 1110 1172 1183 1237 1315 1320 1322 1380 1478 1507 1728 1795 1797 1822 1833 1869 2134 2204 2391 2516 2535 2536 2618 2655 2723 2733 2757 2862 2877 2934 2960 3016 3046 3066 3074 3080 3114 3136 3162 3214 3235 3243 3372 3387 3427 3526 3548 3594 3632 3756 3948 3981 4159 4233 4268 4433 4465 4742 5124 5183 5260 5272 5337 5386 5388 5394 5563 5697 5882 6041 6224 6343 6481 6529 6536 6566 6569 6590 6783 6792 7084 7211 7238 7365 7393 7411 7482 7618 7712 7819 7834 7848 7978 8042 8111 8237 8370 8503 8717 9042 9282 9353 9376 9677 9722 9814 9858 9952

STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)