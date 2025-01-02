Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (02.01.2025) KARUNYA KN-554 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no.
LIVE-BLOG

Published 12:51 IST, January 2nd 2025

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (02.01.2025) KARUNYA KN-554 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no.

Kerala Lottery Results Today (02.01.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Results Today (02.01.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-554 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-554 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-554 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Live Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Today (02.01.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com.

  • Listen to this article
12:50 IST, January 2nd 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-554 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-554 1st Prize Lucky Winner: 

12:49 IST, January 2nd 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-554 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-554 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners: 

12:49 IST, January 2nd 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-554 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-554 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 

12:48 IST, January 2nd 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-554 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-554 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:

12:48 IST, January 2nd 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-554 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-554 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

Karunya Plus KN-554 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 12:51 IST, January 2nd 2025

Kerala lottery lottery

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.