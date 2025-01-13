Search icon
  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-804 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No.
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:56 IST, January 13th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-804 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No.

The Kerala Lottery results are live for January 10, 2025, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-804 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-804 Today | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-804 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-803 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-804 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Live Blog

08:54 IST, January 13th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-804 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-804 1st Prize Winner: 

08:51 IST, January 13th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-803 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-803 Result 5 Lakh:

08:51 IST, January 13th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-804 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: 

08:55 IST, January 13th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-804 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-804 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

WIN WIN W-804 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

08:55 IST, January 13th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Updated 08:56 IST, January 13th 2025

Kerala lottery

