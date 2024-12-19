LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (19.12.2024) KARUNYA KN-552 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PF 33111

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-552 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PF 331110 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: R SIVAMANI

Agency No.: P 2249

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PG 873015 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: MARY KURIAKOSE

Agency No.: E 8200

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: PA 114102

PB 557410

PC 722226

PD 838151

PE 241464

PF 950760

PG 938069

PH 710707

PJ 426205

PK 350557

PL 590512

PM 713128

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0001 0033 0391 0673 0884 0949 1327 1762 1774 2870 2959 5393 6008 7998 8019 8154 8158 9911

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0303 0403 0650 0919 1296 1500 1520 1561 1814 1969 1993 2001 2286 2558 2636 3110 3173 3401 3724 4011 4062 4753 4823 5397 5642 7041 7290 7592 7813 7963 8048 9281 9532 9821

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0020 0086 0126 0241 0304 0378 0475 0498 0641 0768 0819 1318 1342 1391 1552 1596 1610 1891 1897 1981 2066 2505 2604 2626 3034 3291 3340 3527 3941 3988 4080 4110 4430 4583 4614 4846 4854 4855 5056 5092 5196 5215 5272 5284 5449 5604 5706 5800 5893 5990 6085 6354 6427 6440 6721 6909 7609 7699 7899 7976 8044 8065 8081 8217 8279 8365 8603 8665 8795 8806 8939 9173 9582 9644 9680 9828 9858 9918 9969 9992

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0079 0095 0107 0200 0255 0261 0288 0329 0396 0490 0491 0586 0610 0633 0687 0826 1008 1052 1062 1127 1182 1258 1282 1383 1516 1770 1794 1809 1918 1923 1970 2218 2251 2420 2436 2464 2677 3068 3096 3100 3217 3454 3493 3494 3593 3625 3649 3703 3773 3875 4001 4187 4210 4261 4395 4494 4612 4702 4853 4896 4901 4909 4993 5070 5178 5318 5433 5578 5731 5735 5934 6031 6071 6280 6295 6348 6450 6760 6774 6790 6792 6854 6855 7076 7123 7156 7212 7292 7354 7361 7364 7366 7526 7687 7688 7851 7873 7940 7974 7995 8002 8097 8107 8128 8137 8142 8173 8314 8329 8363 8416 8551 8646 8694 8832 8843 9026 9179 9225 9317 9326 9330 9546 9711 9785 9944

Karunya Plus KN-552 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)