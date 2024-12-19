Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (19.12.2024) KARUNYA KN-552 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PF 33111
LIVE-BLOG

Published 10:19 IST, December 19th 2024

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (19.12.2024) KARUNYA KN-552 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PF 33111

Kerala Lottery Results Today (19.12.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-552 Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Results Today (19.12.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-552 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-552 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-552 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Live Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Today (19.12.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com.

  • Listen to this article
15:49 IST, December 19th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-552 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-552 1st Prize Lucky Winner: PF 331110 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: R SIVAMANI
Agency No.: P 2249

15:49 IST, December 19th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-552 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-552 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners: PG 873015 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
Agent Name: MARY KURIAKOSE
Agency No.: E 8200

15:49 IST, December 19th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-552 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-552 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: PA 114102
PB 557410
PC 722226
PD 838151
PE 241464
PF 950760
PG 938069
PH 710707
PJ 426205
PK 350557
PL 590512
PM 713128

15:50 IST, December 19th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-552 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-552 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: PA 331110
PB 331110
PC 331110
PD 331110
PE 331110
PG 331110
PH 331110
PJ 331110
PK 331110
PL 331110
PM 331110

16:03 IST, December 19th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-552 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-552 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PF 331110 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: R SIVAMANI
Agency No.: P 2249

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PG 873015 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
Agent Name: MARY KURIAKOSE
Agency No.: E 8200

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: PA 114102
PB 557410
PC 722226
PD 838151
PE 241464
PF 950760
PG 938069
PH 710707
PJ 426205
PK 350557
PL 590512
PM 713128

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0001  0033  0391  0673  0884  0949  1327  1762  1774  2870  2959  5393  6008  7998  8019  8154  8158  9911

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0303  0403  0650  0919  1296  1500  1520  1561  1814  1969  1993  2001  2286  2558  2636  3110  3173  3401  3724  4011  4062  4753  4823  5397  5642  7041  7290  7592  7813  7963  8048  9281  9532  9821

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0020  0086  0126  0241  0304  0378  0475  0498  0641  0768  0819  1318  1342  1391  1552  1596  1610  1891  1897  1981  2066  2505  2604  2626  3034  3291  3340  3527  3941  3988  4080  4110  4430  4583  4614  4846  4854  4855  5056  5092  5196  5215  5272  5284  5449  5604  5706  5800  5893  5990  6085  6354  6427  6440  6721  6909  7609  7699  7899  7976  8044  8065  8081  8217  8279  8365  8603  8665  8795  8806  8939  9173  9582  9644  9680  9828  9858  9918  9969  9992

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0079  0095  0107  0200  0255  0261  0288  0329  0396  0490  0491  0586  0610  0633  0687  0826  1008  1052  1062  1127  1182  1258  1282  1383  1516  1770  1794  1809  1918  1923  1970  2218  2251  2420  2436  2464  2677  3068  3096  3100  3217  3454  3493  3494  3593  3625  3649  3703  3773  3875  4001  4187  4210  4261  4395  4494  4612  4702  4853  4896  4901  4909  4993  5070  5178  5318  5433  5578  5731  5735  5934  6031  6071  6280  6295  6348  6450  6760  6774  6790  6792  6854  6855  7076  7123  7156  7212  7292  7354  7361  7364  7366  7526  7687  7688  7851  7873  7940  7974  7995  8002  8097  8107  8128  8137  8142  8173  8314  8329  8363  8416  8551  8646  8694  8832  8843  9026  9179  9225  9317  9326  9330  9546  9711  9785  9944

Karunya Plus KN-552 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 16:03 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.