Published 16:26 IST, November 22nd 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (22.11.2024): NIRMAL NR-407 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NV 630165
Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-407. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 22nd November, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances.
16:23 IST, November 22nd 2024
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-407 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-407 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner: NV 630165 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: AJESH KUMAR N
Agency No.: E 5529
16:06 IST, November 22nd 2024
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-407 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-407 Friday Result: NW 732068 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: DEEPAK V S
Agency No.: T 3768
16:07 IST, November 22nd 2024
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-407 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner
Nirmal NR-407 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 1) NN 712757
2) NO 390240
3) NP 848770
4) NR 825260
5) NS 188862
6) NT 261963
7) NU 683469
8) NV 880409
9) NW 258096
10) NX 174429
11) NY 484479
12) NZ 730610
16:08 IST, November 22nd 2024
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-407 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners
Nirmal NR-407 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: NN 630165
NO 630165
NP 630165
NR 630165
NS 630165
NT 630165
NU 630165
NW 630165
NX 630165
NY 630165
NZ 630165
16:10 IST, November 22nd 2024
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-407 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-407 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NV 630165 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: AJESH KUMAR N
Agency No.: E 5529
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NW 732068 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: DEEPAK V S
Agency No.: T 3768
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NN 712757
2) NO 390240
3) NP 848770
4) NR 825260
5) NS 188862
6) NT 261963
7) NU 683469
8) NV 880409
9) NW 258096
10) NX 174429
11) NY 484479
12) NZ 730610
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 630165
NO 630165
NP 630165
NR 630165
NS 630165
NT 630165
NU 630165
NW 630165
NX 630165
NY 630165
NZ 630165
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1379 1585 1650 2124 2625 3625 4344 4691 4723 4724 4793 4837 5273 7270 7509 8561 9595 9928
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0020 0324 0726 0736 1806 3018 3379 3493 3858 4026 4051 4140 4545 4695 4907 5510 5785 5814 5931 6131 6504 6590 7160 7381 7482 7553 7663 7759 8090 8283 8373 8599 8967 9132 9884 9967
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0067 0194 0291 0327 0363 0447 0482 0485 0609 0687 0729 0849 0923 0939 0973 0984 1077 1194 1254 1380 1398 1791 2078 2384 2828 2877 2903 3043 3083 3596 3610 3646 3689 3909 4002 4085 4092 4411 4451 4786 4828 5014 5038 5141 5524 5655 5826 5843 6468 6539 6976 7163 7171 7244 7420 7447 7485 7560 7615 7814 7875 7903 8488 8587 8668 8729 8789 8797 8803 8966 8989 9051 9097 9136 9334 9424 9621 9657 9976
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0028 0043 0050 0132 0207 0213 0282 0348 0404 0426 0481 0516 0569 0575 0783 0968 1028 1093 1117 1120 1140 1542 1887 1902 1978 2008 2454 2592 2676 2856 2986 3133 3168 3174 3297 3348 3365 3554 3606 3845 3850 3861 3980 4009 4046 4116 4179 4246 4304 4374 4385 4450 4565 4588 4704 4872 4877 4921 5062 5070 5159 5234 5256 5553 5627 5687 5727 5827 5867 5943 6118 6216 6277 6293 6305 6367 6373 6449 6454 6471 6554 6679 6729 6803 6846 6883 6901 7017 7060 7126 7326 7354 7465 7522 7524 7551 7561 7659 7746 7811 7879 7940 7944 8127 8380 8436 8446 8703 8759 8799 8826 9226 9263 9291 9390 9447 9615 9628 9656 9829 9915 9948
NIRMAL NR-407 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Updated 16:44 IST, November 22nd 2024