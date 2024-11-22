LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (22.11.2024): NIRMAL NR-407 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NV 630165

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-407 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NV 630165 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: AJESH KUMAR N

Agency No.: E 5529

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NW 732068 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: DEEPAK V S

Agency No.: T 3768

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NN 712757

2) NO 390240

3) NP 848770

4) NR 825260

5) NS 188862

6) NT 261963

7) NU 683469

8) NV 880409

9) NW 258096

10) NX 174429

11) NY 484479

12) NZ 730610

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 630165

NO 630165

NP 630165

NR 630165

NS 630165

NT 630165

NU 630165

NW 630165

NX 630165

NY 630165

NZ 630165



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1379 1585 1650 2124 2625 3625 4344 4691 4723 4724 4793 4837 5273 7270 7509 8561 9595 9928

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0020 0324 0726 0736 1806 3018 3379 3493 3858 4026 4051 4140 4545 4695 4907 5510 5785 5814 5931 6131 6504 6590 7160 7381 7482 7553 7663 7759 8090 8283 8373 8599 8967 9132 9884 9967

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0067 0194 0291 0327 0363 0447 0482 0485 0609 0687 0729 0849 0923 0939 0973 0984 1077 1194 1254 1380 1398 1791 2078 2384 2828 2877 2903 3043 3083 3596 3610 3646 3689 3909 4002 4085 4092 4411 4451 4786 4828 5014 5038 5141 5524 5655 5826 5843 6468 6539 6976 7163 7171 7244 7420 7447 7485 7560 7615 7814 7875 7903 8488 8587 8668 8729 8789 8797 8803 8966 8989 9051 9097 9136 9334 9424 9621 9657 9976

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0028 0043 0050 0132 0207 0213 0282 0348 0404 0426 0481 0516 0569 0575 0783 0968 1028 1093 1117 1120 1140 1542 1887 1902 1978 2008 2454 2592 2676 2856 2986 3133 3168 3174 3297 3348 3365 3554 3606 3845 3850 3861 3980 4009 4046 4116 4179 4246 4304 4374 4385 4450 4565 4588 4704 4872 4877 4921 5062 5070 5159 5234 5256 5553 5627 5687 5727 5827 5867 5943 6118 6216 6277 6293 6305 6367 6373 6449 6454 6471 6554 6679 6729 6803 6846 6883 6901 7017 7060 7126 7326 7354 7465 7522 7524 7551 7561 7659 7746 7811 7879 7940 7944 8127 8380 8436 8446 8703 8759 8799 8826 9226 9263 9291 9390 9447 9615 9628 9656 9829 9915 9948

NIRMAL NR-407 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)