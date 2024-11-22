Search icon
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (22.11.2024): NIRMAL NR-407 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NV 630165
LIVE-BLOG

Published 16:26 IST, November 22nd 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (22.11.2024): NIRMAL NR-407 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NV 630165

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-407. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 22nd November, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-407 Lucky Draw Friday Winners | Image: Republic
16:08 IST, November 22nd 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-407 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Nirmal NR-407 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: NN 630165
NO 630165
NP 630165
NR 630165
NS 630165
NT 630165
NU 630165
NW 630165
NX 630165
NY 630165
NZ 630165

16:10 IST, November 22nd 2024

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-407 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-407 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 630165
NO 630165
NP 630165
NR 630165
NS 630165
NT 630165
NU 630165
NW 630165
NX 630165
NY 630165
NZ 630165
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1379  1585  1650  2124  2625  3625  4344  4691  4723  4724  4793  4837  5273  7270  7509  8561  9595  9928

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0020  0324  0726  0736  1806  3018  3379  3493  3858  4026  4051  4140  4545  4695  4907  5510  5785  5814  5931  6131  6504  6590  7160  7381  7482  7553  7663  7759  8090  8283  8373  8599  8967  9132  9884  9967

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0067  0194  0291  0327  0363  0447  0482  0485  0609  0687  0729  0849  0923  0939  0973  0984  1077  1194  1254  1380  1398  1791  2078  2384  2828  2877  2903  3043  3083  3596  3610  3646  3689  3909  4002  4085  4092  4411  4451  4786  4828  5014  5038  5141  5524  5655  5826  5843  6468  6539  6976  7163  7171  7244  7420  7447  7485  7560  7615  7814  7875  7903  8488  8587  8668  8729  8789  8797  8803  8966  8989  9051  9097  9136  9334  9424  9621  9657  9976

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0028  0043  0050  0132  0207  0213  0282  0348  0404  0426  0481  0516  0569  0575  0783  0968  1028  1093  1117  1120  1140  1542  1887  1902  1978  2008  2454  2592  2676  2856  2986  3133  3168  3174  3297  3348  3365  3554  3606  3845  3850  3861  3980  4009  4046  4116  4179  4246  4304  4374  4385  4450  4565  4588  4704  4872  4877  4921  5062  5070  5159  5234  5256  5553  5627  5687  5727  5827  5867  5943  6118  6216  6277  6293  6305  6367  6373  6449  6454  6471  6554  6679  6729  6803  6846  6883  6901  7017  7060  7126  7326  7354  7465  7522  7524  7551  7561  7659  7746  7811  7879  7940  7944  8127  8380  8436  8446  8703  8759  8799  8826  9226  9263  9291  9390  9447  9615  9628  9656  9829  9915  9948

NIRMAL NR-407 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 16:44 IST, November 22nd 2024

