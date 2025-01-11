Search icon
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-688 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No.
LIVE-BLOG

Published 14:02 IST, January 11th 2025

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-688 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No.

The Kerala Lottery results for today, January 11, 2025, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 688 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: KARUNYA KR-688 Lucky Draw Saturday Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for January 11, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-688 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-688 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-688 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-688 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

14:01 IST, January 11th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-688 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-688: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 

13:56 IST, January 11th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-688 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-688 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: 

13:57 IST, January 11th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-688 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-688 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners:

13:58 IST, January 11th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-688 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-688 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: 

13:59 IST, January 11th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-688 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-688 Saturday Result: 

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: 

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 
 

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-  

7th Prize Rs.500/-  

8th Prize Rs.100/- 

Updated 14:02 IST, January 11th 2025

