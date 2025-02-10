LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-808 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WJ 740168

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-808 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WJ 740168 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: K S PREETHESH

Agency No.: A 2323

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WJ 553814 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SAM T

Agency No.: T 6003

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WA 120116

2) WB 890094

3) WC 860168

4) WD 649930

5) WE 510207

6) WF 663302

7) WG 298275

8) WH 299282

9) WJ 483108

10) WK 649070

11) WL 484570

12) WM 159929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WA 740168

WB 740168

WC 740168

WD 740168

WE 740168

WF 740168

WG 740168

WH 740168

WK 740168

WL 740168

WM 740168

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1751 1888 3044 3290 3482 3638 3836 4278 6023 6110 7737 8556 8658 8752 8945 9850 9859 9903

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0110 1526 2069 2105 2361 5802 6629 7855 8168 8338

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1150 2567 2976 3018 4049 4226 4383 4608 5160 5487 5751 6875 8013 9346

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0038 0048 0290 0451 0495 0517 0684 0769 0850 0857 1241 1249 1513 1709 1995 2013 2054 2059 2072 2081 2128 2186 2303 2382 2405 2489 2619 2637 2651 2711 3010 3096 3225 3354 3360 3489 3866 3889 4089 4355 4469 4673 4938 5080 5085 5175 5247 5367 5410 5524 5655 5664 5681 5927 5939 6005 6233 6360 6468 6597 6721 6949 7095 7160 7188 7366 7395 7741 7816 8021 8023 8047 8182 8289 8380 8611 8790 9093 9487 9662 9896 9929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0026 0043 0093 0156 0179 0181 0206 0414 0610 0661 0877 0969 1035 1139 1146 1175 1257 1276 1337 1352 1420 1509 1655 1736 1800 2077 2119 2238 2291 2300 2442 2657 2686 2688 2698 2821 2935 2991 2994 3041 3048 3052 3089 3133 3259 3296 3526 3591 3733 3807 4086 4098 4253 4303 4330 4338 4394 4542 4550 4646 4654 4775 4860 5143 5223 5243 5368 5391 5418 5457 5634 5652 5656 5810 5923 5938 5988 6025 6127 6164 6188 6275 6401 6476 6632 6650 6669 6920 6964 6993 7047 7058 7218 7259 7264 7444 7471 7489 7567 7775 7782 7923 8199 8224 8253 8323 8351 8414 8428 8433 8672 8738 8814 8880 8887 8950 9157 9215 9275 9318 9418 9638 9640 9689 9833 9892

WIN WIN W-808 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)