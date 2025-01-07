Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No
LIVE-BLOG

Published 11:08 IST, January 7th 2025

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No

Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday, 07 Jan, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR COMET DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Tuesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday: Check list of winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Tuesday, 07 Jan, 2025: Check Winners for DEAR GODAVARI MORNING, DEAR COMET DAY, and DEAR GOOSE EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 07-01-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now! 

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery DEAR COMET TUESDAY 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery Dear GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner

Live Blog

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Tuesday, 31 Dec 2024: Check Winners for DEAR GODAVARI MORNING, DEAR COMET DAY, and DEAR GOOSE EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 24-12-2024 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now! 

  • Listen to this article
11:07 IST, January 7th 2025

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Dear GODAVARI Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

 

11:03 IST, January 7th 2025

Nagaland Lottery DEAR COMET TUESDAY 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Dear COMET Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.  

11:04 IST, January 7th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Dear GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.

11:04 IST, January 7th 2025

Nagaland Sambad Lottery TUESDAY Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

Nagaland Lottery Dear COMET Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.  

Nagaland Lottery Dear GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.

 

 

Updated 11:08 IST, January 7th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: