Noida: Liquor Shops to Stay Open Till 11 PM on New Year's Eve, Check Details

Noida: Liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will operate for an hour later than usual on New Year's Eve, December 31. The additional hour is to meet the increase in demand.

Liquor Shops to Remain Open Till 11 PM

According to District Excise Officer Subodh Shrivastava, it is important to comply with regulations for private and commercial celebrations. He emphasized the need to obtain occasional bar licenses for serving alcohol during New Year parties, even those held at home.

"Given that many people organize parties during the New Year celebrations, especially where liquor is served, our department is issuing single-day licenses for ₹1,100. The process is entirely online and ensures the safe and legal consumption of alcohol," Shrivastava explained.

The Excise Officer also mentioned that the location affects the cost of party licenses. Businesses like restaurants and banquet halls require an ₹11,000 license, while private events only need a ₹4,000 license.

"Obtaining the necessary license is crucial, regardless of whether the party is being held at a private home or a business location. Legal action will follow noncompliance," Shrivastava added.

The licenses will be valid for one day and will only be issued if the liquor purchased is procured from within Uttar Pradesh. If alcohol is purchased from Delhi or Haryana, a license will not be issued.