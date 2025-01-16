5 Best Crypto Casinos I’ve Tried In 2025: Top Bitcoin Gambling Sites Reviewed!

I have always been fascinated by online casino sites. Recently, I was bit by the crypto bug and started investing in all kinds of cryptocurrencies. Since there has been a surge in interest in crypto gambling, I thought of trying my luck at one of those crypto casino sites.

The 5 Best Crypto Casinos that blew my mind are given below.

JACKBIT Overall Best Crypto Casino 100% Bonus + 100 Free Spins 7Bit Casino Runner-up 325% Bonus Up To 5.25 BTC 250 Free Spins BitStarz Accepts 500+ Cryptocurrencies 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins MIRAX Casino Most Number of Games 325% Sign-up Bonus of up to 5 BTC + 150 FS KatsuBet Best For Mobile Gamblers 325% +200 Free Spins Welcome Package Up to 5 BTC

Crypto casinos are essentially online casinos where one can play their favorite games using cryptocurrencies. To my dismay, I could not find a single crypto casino site that suited my needs initially. After spending hours looking through a plethora of crypto casino sites, I was able to shortlist a few casino sites, which I think offer some of the best gambling experiences.

Today, I thought of sharing this knowledge with my fellow punters so that they don’t have to waste time like I did to find the best online crypto casinos.

These crypto-gambling sites were filled with stunning bonuses and promotions that provided a boost to my bankroll. I am not an ardent casino goer, nor a crypto connoisseur. These casino sites have been shortlisted after spending my precious time and hard-earned money. I will also be sharing a few of the features of these casino sites that excited me and that I have written down.

So, did I lose my money or double it on these best crypto casino sites? Read along to find out.

JACKBIT: The Best Crypto Casino In My Opinion With Rakeback

Games Tried: Book of Dead, Gates of Olympus, Dead or Alive 2, and European roulette.





Best Bonuses: 100 ‘wager free’ free spins + 100% ‘no-risk’ sports bonus and the Rakeback VIP Program.

This best new crypto casino sites was suggested to me by one of my close friends. He told me that he won a jackpot in JACKBIT. I initially thought that he was kidding. However, after spending a reasonable amount of time on JACKBIT, I realized that he might be telling the truth. Filled with so many jackpot games with a high RTP, I am convinced that you can actually win a supersized jackpot at JACKBIT, pun intended!

The first thing that caught my eye on JACKBIT is the Rakeback VIP Program. If you are a high-spender, JACKBIT rewards you for every dollar that you spend on it. I was inducted into the loyalty point automatically after making my first deposit. Initially, I was at VIP Level: Rookie. After playing on JACKBIT for a while, I ascended to Bronze. The exciting rewards and cashback make us come back for more.

I initially deposited $50 at JACKBIT and entered the code “WELCOME” as my friend suggested. This helped me earn 100 free spins. I was able to redeem the free spins on Book of Dead, one of the best slot games in JACKBIT, according to my opinion. While most of the free spins did not fetch me anything, I was pleased to know that the slot games are not rigged and are based on sheer luck.

Book of Dead by Play’N Go had good graphics and immersive sound effects that reminded me of the time that I once played slot machines at a physical casino. Next, I tried out Gates of Olympus and Dead or Alive 2, both of which were exceptional casino slots. As a fan of table games, I also played GameArt’s European Roulette, which fetched me a profit of $50!

I was easily able to connect my crypto wallet with JACKBIT to deposit and withdraw funds in crypto format. If you don’t have any cryptocurrencies with you, JACKBIT has straightforward methods to purchase your favorite cryptocurrencies using payment methods like VISA and Mastercard. I was able to withdraw my casino winnings within 5 minutes, which I think is super fast.

I am not a sports enthusiast and therefore, I did not try out JACKBIT’s sportsbook. However, I am happy to report that JACKBIT has an extensive sportsbook with a wide range of sports markets to bet on. To conclude, I would recommend JACKBIT to novice and seasoned players for the exciting selection of fair gaming options and lucrative bonuses it offers.

7Bit Casino: The Second Best Crypto Gambling Site

Games Tried: Cash’n Fruits, Wild Cash X9990, Lady Wolf Moon Megaways, Blackjack, and Aces and Faces.





Best Bonuses: 325% sign-up bonus of up to 5.25 BTC and 250 free spins.

7Bit Casino’s reputation precedes it. In fact, 7Bit Casino was one of the first crypto casinos that I tried out. After playing at numerous casinos, I went back to 7Bit Casino, which itself proves why the casino is the best. You might be wondering why 7Bit is second on my list. It’s because 7Bit Casino does not offer a sportsbook, unlike JACKBIT.

The neon-themed website of 7Bit Casino reminded me of Las Vegas. Like the casinos of Vegas, 7Bit Casino was also filled with an exciting array of games. After browsing through 7Bit Casino’s game lobby, I found page after page of slot games. The casino also has exciting table games and live dealer games, all sourced from leading game providers.

As I had reasonable BTC holdings, I was able to deposit and play using BTC in 7Bit Casino. However, 7Bit Casino also supports a wide variety of crypto formats that you can use to deposit and place wagers in the casino. I deposited 0.0002 BTC and earned a 100% bonus along with 100 free spins. This bonus is part of 7Bit Casino’s supersized welcome bonus that amounts to 5.25 BTC and 250 FS.

The game lobby of 7Bit Casino allows us to easily select games based on different categories. Cash’n Fruits, Wild Cash X9990, and Lady Wolf Moon Megaways are a few of the slot games with the hottest RTP that I played at 7Bit Casino. I also tried Blackjack and Aces and Faces to know how 7Bit Casino fares in the table and cards game section.

It was quite easy to make deposits at 7Bit Casino using cryptocurrencies. The casino accepts all popular cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. I was astonished by the payout speeds offered by 7Bit Casino. The payouts were lightning-fast, allowing me instant access to my funds. Unlike the fiat payment options, crypto transactions carry no fees or hidden charges.

I was able to make $85 from playing slot games alone at 7Bit Casino. I could not stay longer at 7Bit Casino as I had to try out more crypto casino sites. However, I will certainly be coming back to 7Bit Casino for more slot games. Also, I hope to try out live dealer games on my second visit. So, I would heavily recommend 7Bit Casino if you like slot games and want an enormous welcome bonus.

BitStarz: Online Casino That Accepts The Most Cryptocurrencies

Games Tried: Wild Spin, 777 Slot, Gemhalla, Texas Hold’Em, and Mini Roulette.





Best Bonuses: Four-part welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC + 180 FS, VIP Starz Club.

I was hesitant to try out BitStarz first. It is promoted by most review websites as some kind of ‘wonder casino’. After trying out BitStarz, I was awestruck by its intuitive user interface and diverse game selection. The crypto gambling site even supports 500+ cryptocurrencies for transactions.

As always, I started with slot games at BitStarz. By now, I have become a seasoned casino reviewer who knows what to look for in each casino site. The game lobby is filled with thousands of slot games, making it difficult to make up my mind. Finally, I decided to sort the games based on ‘popularity’ and try out the first ones.

Wild Spin, 777 Slot, and Gemhalla were the first slot games that popped up and that I tried out first. All these games were visually stunning and had cutting-edge sound effects, providing an immersive gambling experience. BitStarz also had 47 table games in its game lobby, out of which I played Texas Hold’Em and Mini Roulette.

I had initially deposited $50 equivalent in crypto at BitStarz. After playing a few games, I increased my funds to $122, all of which I lost when I had a bad streak. This made it doubtful whether the games were rigged. However, the provably fair games of BitStarz proved me wrong.

BitStarz offers a $500 or 5 BTC welcome bonus and 180 free spins for the first four sets of deposits. I was able to claim the first deposit bonus and am yet to redeem the free spins bonuses. By wagering more than $100 on BitStarz, you can enroll in the Tesla Giveaway raffle.

Being a fan of slot games, I was thrilled to see that BitStarz has a slot tournament called Slot Wars that offers a huge prize pool of $5,000 and 5,000 FS to the winners. Table Wars, Jackpot Maniaz, and Piggy Maniaz are the other ongoing tournaments at BitStarz. You can also deposit on selected weekdays to get reload bonuses and free spins at BitStarz.

I hold a few Cardano (ADA) and Dash (DASH) in my crypto wallet. To test out the deposit methods of BitStarz, I tried depositing with it. BitStarz accepted it and the transaction occurred at a blazing-fast pace. Similarly, BitStarz also supports a wide range of payout options in fiat and crypto formats.

MIRAX Casino: Newest Crypto Casino With High Value Crypto Bonuses

Games Tried: Buffalo Trail, 5000x Rush, Coin of Zeus, Coins Sniffer, Vegas Hold’Em, and American Roulette.





Best Bonuses: 325% Sign-up Bonus of up to 5 BTC + 150 FS, 20% Highroller Cashback.

One of the crypto analysts who helped me manage my portfolio recommended MIRAX Casino to me. After checking out the casino website, I got to know that it is a relatively new crypto-gambling site with no decades of experience to boast of. Like always, I trusted him and tried out MIRAX Casino.

MIRAX Casino is an exceptionally good crypto casino that helped me win $260. From now on, I am always turning to my crypto analyst for any crypto-related advice. MIRAX Casino has an extensive catalog of games that belong to a wide range of themes and genres.

Buffalo Trail from BF Games was the first slot game that I tried out at MIRAX Casino. Even though I lost my initial deposit, the game was fun to play. However, I was determined and made another deposit. This time, I played 5000x Rush, Coin of Zeus, Coins Sniffer, Vegas Hold’Em, and American Roulette, which helped me earn a collective win of $260.

I made the minimum deposit of 0.00026 BTC to claim the first 100% deposit bonus. MIRAX Casino offers a 325% signup bonus of up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins. Going through the promotions page, I saw a wide array of promotions like reload bonuses, free spins, and highroller cashback bonuses of up to 20% in MIRAX Casino. I was also inducted into MIRAX Casino’s VIP program after making the first deposit.

MIRAX Casino supports deposits and withdrawals in crypto and fiat formats. The crypto transactions were swift and hassle-free. To unlock the full potential of MIRAX Casino, I recommend that you make deposits and withdrawals in cryptocurrencies. BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, etc are a few of the popular cryptocurrencies accepted by MIRAX Casino.

KatsuBet: Casino With Dedicated Apps

Games Tried: Buffalo Dale Grand Ways, Jacks or Better, Three Card Rummy, SicBo, and Baccarat.





Best Bonuses: 325% Welcome Bonus of up to 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins, Thursday Loot Boxes, 10% Daily Cashback.

It was relatively easy to find 4 best crypto casino sites. Finding the 5th best cryptocurrency casino site was the most difficult ordeal in this long and painstaking process. With several other crypto casinos that fit the bill, I finally chose KatsuBet over others. But, what’s the reason? Why is it better than its competitors? Well, it's only due to a single reason. Katsubet has dedicated Android and iOS casino apps that offer an immersive gambling experience to the players.

I deposited $100 on KatsuBet using Bitcoin through the casino’s straightforward deposit method. I doubled my initial deposit from KatsuBet after playing a few casino games, mostly slots. Buffalo Dale Grand Ways from Gamebeat is the first slot game that I tried in KatsuBet. Jacks or Better, Three Card Rummy, SicBo, and Baccarat are the other games.

The first, second, third, and fourth deposits at KatsuBet can fetch you a welcome package of up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins. I have only claimed the first deposit bonus at KatsuBet and intend to come back to claim the rest of the welcome bonus. You have to use the codes “2DEP”, “3DEP”, and “4DEP” to claim the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th deposits.

Other bonuses that I look forward to include the 25% Monday Reload Bonus, Wednesday Free Spins, Thursday Loot Boxes, Weekend Bonuses, and a Daily Cashback of up to 10%. I got into Level 1: Jade Talisman on KatsuBet’s VIP program after making the first deposit. By wagering more, you can ascend to higher levels and get exclusive rewards and benefits.

I was able to deposit in KatsuBet using Bitcoin. However, the crypto casino accepts a wide range of cryptocurrency formats that you can use to make deposits. The casino supports instant payments and withdrawals, allowing you instant access to your funds. However, crypto transactions carry a transaction fee, but it won’t bother you as it's too small.

➡️Best Overall Crypto Casino: JACKBIT

In my experience, JACKBIT stands out from the rest of the crypto casinos as it has something for everyone. This unique crypto-gambling site has an impressive mix of casino games and sports betting options.

Initially, I tried out a couple of slot games in JACKBIT. I was impressed with the user interface, the stunning graphics, and the immersive sound effects of the games. I expected the best gambling experience as these games are offered by the best game providers, and I was not disappointed. The European Roulette in JACKBIT was also a thrilling experience.

Bonuses and promotions are the areas where I hope to see some improvements in JACKBIT. Even though new players are rewarded well, there are few bonuses offered to existing players. The bonuses are mostly offered to sports bettors in the form of ComboBoosts, free bets, etc. JACKBIT, however, has a multi-tiered Rakeback VIP Program that offers tailor-made bonuses to existing players of their platform.

By analyzing the entire casino, there is no equivalent to JACKBIT. I have decided that JACKBIT will be my go-to casino site for online casino games. And, if I ever wanted to bet on sports, JACKBIT also provides me with that option.

➡️Second Best BTC Casino: 7Bit Casino

If you are not a sports bettor, like I am, 7Bit Casino is a good alternative to JACKBIT. I was aware of the popularity that 7Bit Casino has among casino players. However, to not let it cloud my judgment, I tested 7Bit Casino the most. Trying to nitpick everything. However, to my surprise, 7Bit Casino is an almost perfect casino site.

The BTC casino has an endless variety of slot games that span across multiple themes and genres. I was also impressed by the sheer number of crypto casino games on the platform. After exploring 7Bit Casino’s game lobby, I was convinced that I barely scratched the surface. The impressive list of live dealer games is surely going to give you an immersive experience.

7Bit Casino is very popular among crypto gamblers due to the stunning welcome bonus it offers. The low wagering requirements of the signup bonus allow players to easily cash out the bonus amount. The stunning bonuses, promotions, and tournaments are surely going to give the most value for your money.

However, 7Bit Casino would have become the best all-rounder crypto gambling site if it offered sports wagering options. Slots enthusiasts, table game players, and live dealer gamblers would find 7Bit Casino perfect. The fast and decentralized transactions add a feather to 7Bit Casino’s cap.

🎁Bonuses & Promotions Offered By Crypto Casinos

Bonuses and promotions offered by online casinos were some of the important deciding factors while preparing the list of the best 5 crypto casinos. It was quite interesting to look at the bonuses and promotions of these casino sites.

From physical casinos not handing players a single penny for free, to best crypto casinos that offer a staggering 5 BTC, the iGaming industry has truly revolutionized the gambling landscape.

Here are the few types of bonuses that online casinos mete out to the players. First of all, most crypto casinos offer welcome bonuses to players. These bonuses are offered by crypto casinos to reel in more players to their platform. Welcome bonuses are essentially deposit-matched bonuses, where the casino matches our deposit by a certain percentage.

Next, we have free spins. The best crypto casinos offer tons of free spins to new and seasoned players. What it basically does is allow us to play free rounds on slot games. So, if you are a slots enthusiast like me, free spins are the bonuses to look out for.

Casinos also have no-deposit bonuses, where you don’t have to replenish your balance to claim it. However, no-deposit bonuses carry steeper rollover requirements compared to other casino bonuses.

Once you have claimed the welcome bonuses, the most lucrative bonuses might be the loyalty programs. As I was testing out these best crypto casinos, I got inducted into their loyalty programs after making my first deposit. Players are offered tailor-made bonuses and exclusive perks that enhance the overall play value.

Advice: How To Ace At Crypto Gambling

I started out as a naive casino gambler who lost a huge chunk of my money gambling irresponsibly. However, years of experience as an online gambler has helped me perfect my gambling. So, if you are starting out as a novice punter, here are a few things that you should be aware of to prevent going bankrupt.

✔️Set Limits

Initially, I used to enjoy gambling online. After a while, when I started to lose my hard-earned money left and right, I started to hate casino games. I thought the games were rigged against me no matter how much I played. However, the issue was not with the games, I used to play without setting any limits and tried to chase the losses, which led to more financial burden.

However, I sought help from seasoned gamblers and all of them had one thing to say, “set limits and stick to it”. This is the most important advice that I still stick to even after years of gambling experience. Set a definite deposit and betting limits and never exceed it. Even if you are having a good streak, never gamble more than the limit.

Similarly, never chase the losses, it will not help you. Believe me, I learned about it the hard way. You should also set a specific time limit for playing online casino games. This time should never exceed the time that you have set aside for work or to be with friends or family.

✔️Play High RTP Games

Online casino games are purely for entertainment. However, who doesn’t like to earn a few bucks from it? I used to play online slot games that have a high RTP to enhance my chances of winning. You can sort games with the highest RTP at these best crypto casinos.

Similarly, avoid games with a higher house edge as these games are programmed against you. Table games and poker games are casino games that have a higher house edge and games that you should avoid if your sole reason is to make some big bucks.

✔️Play Demo Games

Players often start playing online casino games without understanding them fully. In my initial days, I have also done the same. However, you should have a good understanding of the gameplay and the game mechanics before you start playing it. You can read about the game from the manual or try out the game’s demo version before playing it with your money.

Most crypto casinos allow players to play the demo version of their games without depositing real money. Additionally, you can also try out the provably fair games to make sure that the casino games are fair, transparent, and totally unbiased. The best crypto casinos that I have included in this article offer demo versions and provably fair games that the players can test out.

✔️Use Bonuses The Right Way

It’s true, casino bonuses enhance our chances of winning. However, there are quite a few things that you should understand before deciding to gamble at an online casino that offers attractive bonuses.

While casino bonuses enhance the bankroll and maximize the overall play value, look for the playthrough requirements and the maximum cash-out limitations attached to it.

I have previously invested huge amounts of money and claimed humongous welcome bonuses, only for me to never meet the steep wagering requirements. Therefore, always go through the terms of the bonuses before you decide to invest in it.

✔️Seek Help

If you seem to be overly obsessed with gambling, it might not be a good sign. If you think you are getting addicted to gambling, stop playing casino games and seek the necessary help.

I had friends who were seasoned gamblers who helped me and guided me on how to gamble online. I have shared these tips to prevent you from going bankrupt and losing your peace of mind.

Banking Options At The Best Bitcoin Casinos

Cryptocurrencies are unregulated and decentralized, offering faster transaction speeds compared to fiat money. However, gamblers who used fiat transaction methods their entire life might be overwhelmed by seeing the crypto banking options at crypto casinos.

I use cryptocurrencies like BTC, USDT, DASH, etc to fund my gambling. Having a crypto wallet allows me to instantly transfer money in and out of the casino site. The cryptocurrency transaction methods have lower processing fees that have allowed me to transfer huge amounts without losing a huge part of it as fees.

Being a crypto gambler, I have the most control over my funds and do not have to wait in line to make transactions.

Casinos like BitStarz accept more than 500 cryptocurrencies for making deposits and transactions. This includes popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), Tron (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), etc.

Crypto Casinos Are Safe To Play At

I have spent a reasonable amount of time gambling at the traditional online casinos. Therefore, I can tell that crypto casinos are superior to them in all aspects. I was able to make instant deposits and faster payments at crypto casinos. The crypto casinos have as many bonuses as there are online casino games and they are extremely generous in that it increases your chances of winning multifold.

Going through the website of the crypto casinos, I found out that these casinos are equipped with industry-standard SSL encryption and modern firewall systems. This prevents hackers from accessing our money or data. Crypto casinos did not ask me to verify my identity or enter any personal information. There is no KYC process, offering you immunity from any verification procedures.

I am not comfortable with others knowing about my gambling activities and crypto casinos prevent others from peeping into my spending. But, the most important part is that my gambling expenditure won’t show up in my bank statement if I gamble at crypto casinos using cryptocurrencies.

Therefore, I can say without any doubt that crypto casinos are the safest online gambling sites that you can play at.

How To Start Gambling At Crypto Casinos?

I tried out a plethora of crypto casinos within a short period. It was possible because these casino sites had straightforward signup procedures. It only took me a minute or two to sign up in any of the crypto casinos mentioned here and all you had to do was enter very basic information.

However, some crypto casinos required me to enter a few more information or complete KYC requirements to prevent money laundering. However, the best crypto casinos mentioned here do not require you to enter any personal information while using cryptocurrencies for transactions.

Here’s how I created a gambling account at JACKBIT:

I accessed the casino website and ed on the “Sign-up” button, which is usually located at the top right bottom corner. This instantly took me to the registration page, where I had to enter my email address, username, and password. This barely took me one minute.

Once registered, I navigated over to the “Deposit” section and chose “BTC” as my deposit option. Entering my crypto wallet address allowed me to instantly send funds without any hassle. All these took another minute or so and I was finally able to start playing my favorite casino games.

Comparing These Crypto Casino Sites

Here’s a table that I have created which compares the various features offered by the best crypto casinos. This table has helped me shortlist the best crypto casinos based on their features. You can go through this table and easily select a crypto-gambling site that suits your needs.

My Verdict About The Best Crypto Casinos

Let me be frank with you, I haven’t tried out every online casino site on the internet. It would take me months, if not years, to try out each casino site. So, I have created a pool of casinos after going through various top 10 casino lists and enquiring with casino enthusiasts that I know.

However, I have spent my hard-earned money and valuable time trying out these crypto-gambling sites. The crypto casinos featured in my article deserve to be called the best crypto casino sites as they offer unparalleled gambling services.

I never expected online gambling to be this fun until I gambled at crypto casinos. The BTC gambling sites gave me access to extremely generous bonuses, a wider selection of games, and faster transactions. All this pampering has made me realize that I cannot go back to normal online casinos.

After careful consideration, I have selected the best crypto casinos like above. I know this list is nowhere near complete, there are many more crypto casinos available online. For the time being, these are the top 5 crypto casinos in my opinion. I can assure you that these casino sites will offer you the best gambling experience that you can get online.

FAQs About These Best Crypto Casinos

Here are a few doubts that I had while starting in the crypto gambling space. These are the most commonly asked questions by novice crypto gamblers. After years of gambling online, I have found answers to these frequently asked questions. Hope this will help clear your doubts regarding crypto casino sites and gambling.

Do all online casinos accept cryptocurrencies? Do crypto casinos charge processing fees for crypto transactions? First off, only crypto casinos accept cryptocurrencies. However, I have also found that most crypto casinos also accept payment in fiat formats allowing better accessibility. Yes, I have found that most crypto casinos charge processing fees for crypto transactions. However, these fees are comparatively much lower than fiat transactions. I was able to withdraw huge casino winnings without losing a part of it in processing fees when gambling with crypto.

What types of games are offered at online crypto casinos? Most online crypto casinos offer a wide range of casino games. After going through multiple crypto casinos as a part of my research, I have found that these BTC gambling sites offer games like slots, table games, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, video bingos, scratch cards, instant wins, jackpot games, and live dealer games.

Can I instantly withdraw my money from crypto casino sites? From my experience, you can instantly deposit and withdraw money from crypto casinos without any hassle. I did not have to submit my IDs, verify them, or undergo any KYC (Know Your Customer) checks to withdraw the casino winnings. All the withdrawal requests that I placed on crypto casinos were swiftly approved by the house.