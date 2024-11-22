Ayurvedic wellness from India to Jordan: Foundation step by Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Private Limited

From national movements like "Rog Mukt Bharat" and "Nasha Mukt Bharat” Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Private Limited (RAPL) became a prominent force in spreading Ayurvedic healthcare in country with great dedication from last seven decades. In its recent outreach they have are spreading Ayurvedic healthcare beyond Indian border. Company aims to promote a healthy, addiction-free society aligns with all other national movements.

Global Exploration of Ayurveda

For nearly 2 decades, RAPL has led Ayurvedic initiatives on global stage with countries like Jordan. Currently RAPL is working in collaboration with 6,300 Jordanian doctors to enhance access to Ayurvedic healthcare.

Community Wellness Camps

From RAPL’s 2,100 medical camps across India lead to inpiration of similar camps in Jordan, covering areas like addiction recovery, joint pain, asthma, and diabetes. These camps, hosted at doctors’ clinics, offer free Ayurvedic treatments, bringing traditional Indian healing to Jordanian communities.

Success Stories in Jordan

Dr. Maroosi, a Jordanian general physician, has been successfully using RAPL’s Surari Churna for six years, helping over 300 patients combat addiction.

RAPL’s Global Reach

Managing Director Salim Diwan emphasizes that RAPL supports 160,000 Ayurvedic practitioners in India and exports to nearly 70 countries, including the USA, Ghana, and the Middle East.

Global Health Campaigns for Wellness

RAPL’s “Nasha Mukt Global” and “Rog Mukt Global” campaigns seek to revive and popularize Ayurveda on an international scale, fostering holistic wellness and disease prevention.

Commitment to Ayurvedic Health and Community Service