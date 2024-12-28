Internationalisation at REVA University: Expanding Horizons through Global Collaborations

New Delhi: In today’s interconnected world, globalisation has become a driving force that impacts all sectors of society, especially higher education. The boundaries that once confined knowledge within geographic regions have now dissolved, making internationalisation a pillar of modern academia. This global shift not only provides opportunities for learning and research but also serves as a bridge for cultural exchange, building a more comprehensive educational experience.

At the heart of this international wave is the REVA International Relations and Research Collaborations Centre (REVA-IRRC), a dynamic hub that strengthens global partnerships. The centre’s mission is clear: to connect the dots between academics, research, publications collaborative projects and experts from around the world.

A Platform for Global Growth

REVA University is committed to harnessing the power of internationalisation, offering academic and research partnerships with esteemed institutions across the globe, including the USA, UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Germany, Arabian countries and various other countries. These partnerships open doors for students and faculty to engage in cross-border collaborations, providing them with a holistic view of the global landscape.

The vision behind REVA-IRRC is to create a seamless learning experience that leverages global expertise for local impact. By connecting REVA students with international experts and professors, REVA-IRRC ensures that geographical constraints do not limit education but are instead enriched by the diverse perspectives of a global community. Whether through international internships, joint research projects, or academic exchanges, REVA-IRRC is dedicated to nurturing a globally aware and competent generation of students.

Core Values and Purpose

At its core, the REVA-IRRC is guided by a set of principles aimed at providing students with a world-class education in collaboration with top-tier universities worldwide. The centre aims to ensure that every student has access to a rich cultural environment, both at REVA and through partner institutions abroad. The goal is simple: make knowledge accessible anytime, anywhere, for students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degrees.

REVA University’s approach to education is driven by excellence in teaching and research. With an emphasis on a learner-centric model, the university is dedicated to developing a sense of accountability among its community members, encouraging them to embrace challenges brought by globalisation. The institution’s commitment to quality education is evident in its partnerships with globally recognised institutions and the opportunities it offers for student growth on an international scale.

International Internships and Student Community

REVA-IRRC has facilitated numerous international internships, providing students with hands-on global experience. A prime example is the internship programme at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK, where students from Schools of Computing and Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering gained valuable industry insights during a month-long stay. Similarly, students have attended prestigious internships at Ural Federal University in Russia, Aarhus University in Denmark, Athens Information Technology in Greece, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Malaysia, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, Pukyong National University, South Korea; Lunghwa University of Science and Technology, Taiwan; James Cook University; EAGLE VIVIA International Academy, Germany among others. These programs are designed to broaden students' technical expertise and cultural understanding, giving them a competitive edge in their future careers.

REVA-IRRC oversees the REVA International Student Association (RISA), ensuring the well-being and interests of international students. RISA serves as a bridge between students and the university administration, building a supportive environment and offering opportunities for personal and academic growth while promoting cultural integration and a sense of belonging at REVA University.

Global Collaborations

In addition to student opportunities, REVA-IRRC also nurtures academic excellence through 30 visiting professors from several countries, delivering lectures and conducting workshops in fields such as Computer Science, Computing & Information Technology, and more. The Student Immersion Programme spans countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, and Taiwan, providing exposure to diverse academic and cultural ecosystems.

Faculty members at REVA have also been recognised and engaged in exchange programs with renowned universities in South Korea, Malaysia, and Africa, enhancing the institution's global academic standing. Through these initiatives, REVA University not only prepares its students for international careers but also positions itself as a hub for global academic excellence.

A Future of Boundless Opportunities

As the world becomes more interconnected, REVA-IRRC remains at the forefront of internationalisation in higher education, continuously seeking out new collaborations and opportunities for students. The centre embodies REVA University’s commitment to excellence, global engagement, and the development of students who are prepared to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.