The highly anticipated movie Parab starring Siddhanta Mahapatra marked itself as the first Odisha movie made for a cause. While the film promised to be a moving and engrossing cinematic experience, its partnership with The Aahwahan Foundation, added a deeper layer of meaning and transformed it into a mission of empowerment, driving change and spreading hope. This mission was further strengthened by the impact of every ticket purchased for Parab, as it went beyond entertainment to become a small yet powerful act of kindness.



In keeping with its mission to uplift and support India's most marginalized communities, the Aahwahan Foundation is excited to announce that a percentage of the movie's earnings will be dedicated to directly supporting the education of the girl child. This initiative is part of the Foundation's ongoing partnership with Parab, strengthening its commitment to creating transformative opportunities and empowering the next generation through education.



Parab, set in a village caught in a border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, is more than just a film—it’s a journey of resilience and humanity, embodying the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The story follows IAS officers as they work to overcome resistance and mend deep-seated divisions, striving to bring people together. This aligns perfectly with The Aahwahan Foundation’s mission, reinforcing the film’s core message of unity and empowerment, as both aim to create positive change in society.



Siddhanta Mahapathra, Lead Actor of Parab, shares his thoughts “I am proud to be part of Parab, a film that goes beyond entertainment to inspire change. The Aahwahan Foundation’s collaboration adds great value, turning every ticket into an act of kindness that reflects societal transformation. Their commitment to empowering women deeply touched me, and it’s a privilege to be part of a project with such a meaningful purpose.



“We are incredibly fortunate to be a part of this movie as a social partner. Parab is not just a film, it is a powerful vehicle for change. Through our partnership with this project, every ticket purchased becomes a step toward empowering young girls and creating a meaningful difference. By supporting the education of the girl child, we are investing in a future where every young woman has the opportunity to rise above societal challenges and build a brighter tomorrow.” said Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, Founder and CEO of Aahwahan Foundation



Join us on a meaningful journey by watching Parab and help to empower young girls through education. Your support transforms each ticket purchased into a step toward creating lasting change. Together, we can make a real difference and build a brighter future for the next generation.



About Aahwahan Foundation



Founded in 2009, Aahwahan is an NGO dedicated to improving the lives of economically disadvantaged communities by generating employment across sectors. Focused on eradicating poverty and fostering community development, Aahwahan addresses the socioeconomic shifts caused by urbanization, positively impacting countless lives. Every wheelchair distributed is not merely a gift, it is a tool for empowerment, dignity, and a brighter future for countless families across India.

