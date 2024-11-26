Redefining Beauty with Purpose: Akansha Manocha’s Journey to Mrs. India 2024

Akansha Manocha, a long-time resident of Dwarka, New Delhi, has earned the prestigious title of Mrs. India 2nd Runner-Up at the UMB Pageants 2024. Her achievement goes beyond her elegance and poise, as she has also been recognized for her exceptional communication skills and dedication to promoting mental health and women’s empowerment—causes close to her heart.

Originally from Kanpur, Akansha has lived in Dwarka for the past two decades. She is the daughter-in-law of Mr. Ashok Kumar Manocha and Mrs. Kiran Manocha. A Senior Leader at Accenture Pvt. Ltd. in Gurgaon, she balances a thriving professional career with her role as a devoted wife to Kamal Manocha, the Founder and CEO of PMSAIFWORLD, and as a mother to their two children.

Akansha is also passionate about fitness, dedicating time to staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Her commitment to well-being extends to her advocacy for mental health, where she highlights the challenges women face in balancing career, family, and societal pressures. Akansha believes these demands often take a toll on mental health and is determined to break the stigma surrounding it.

She actively promotes mental wellness by organizing workshops, establishing online support groups, and mentoring others. Through these initiatives, Akansha hopes to inspire women to embrace self-care, recognize their worth, and achieve their full potential. By sharing stories of resilience, she aims to empower women to lead balanced, fulfilling lives.

For Akansha, the UMB Pageants have been more than a competition—they have served as a transformative experience and a powerful platform to advocate for meaningful change in women’s lives.