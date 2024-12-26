Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:59 IST, December 26th 2024

Alia Bhatt's Angelic Dress At Christmas Party With Raha, Ranbir Goes Viral

Christmas 2024 look: Check out Alia Bhatt's luxurious holiday bash attire that she wore at a party with Raha, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Alia Bhatt's Christmas 2024 look | Image: Instagram

Alia Bhatt 's quiet-luxury outfit proves less is more. The actor celebrated Christmas 2024 with daughter Raha Kapoor, actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and mom Soni Razdan and documented the special night in an Instagram post.

Alia Bhatt's attire embodies spirit of holiday romance 

Alia's Christmas 2024 look was a romantic, one-shoulder midi dress by David Koma. The silver crystal-embroidered feather detailing across the shoulder added a touch of glamour to the simple yet chic design. Priced at ₹1.41 lakh, the dress exuded quiet luxury, offering a perfect blend of relaxed femininity and sophistication.

Alia’s minimal approach stood out against the maximalist Christmas fashion trends. Her soft, dewy makeup accentuated her natural beauty, while pearl earrings and a festive hairband featuring Christmas trees added a subtle touch of holiday cheer.

In her Instagram caption, Alia expressed her joy, writing, "Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love... this is what Christmas feels like." The photos, capturing moments with her loved ones, perfectly reflected the warmth and intimacy of the occasion.

 

Also Read: Year Ender 2024: Gen-Z Fashion Trends That'll Elevate Your New Year's Look

Updated 15:17 IST, December 26th 2024

Christmas Alia Bhatt

Recommended

Virat Kohli Heavily Fined By ICC After On Field Scuffle With Sam Konstas
SportFit
Pope Brings Holy Year and Message of Hope to Rome's Main Prison
World News
PM Interacts With Recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
India News
4 Days on, Rat Miners Step in to Rescue 3.5-Yr-Old Stuck in Raj Borewell
India News
Baby John Trails Pushpa 2, Registers Lukewarm Opening Despite Christmas
Entertainment News
Cong MLA Among 21 Held for Attacking Policemen During Protest in Gujarat
India News
Row Over Cong Banners Showing Distorted India Map, BJP Strongly Reacts
India News
Does Sipping Tea, Coffee Reduce Risk Of Head And Neck Cancer?
Health News
INDI Tussle: AAP Warns Congress, Seeks Action Against Ajay Maken
India News
PM Modi Calls for Equipping Youths with Skills in Emerging Technologies
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.