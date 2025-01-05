Animals That Can Jump Jaw-Dropping High: Animals are as gifted as human beings, with separate talents.

Just as some animals are presented with haunting talent, while others fly and swim, interestingly, some animals can jump jaw-dropping high, leaving you in awe.

Check out the following amazing animals that are skilled in jumping high.

(Froghopper. Image: Pexels)

Froghoppers, popularly known as spittlebugs, can jump as high as 70 cm into the air, which is about 140 times their body length. According to reports, froghoppers are so fast that they can leap within a blink of an eye.

Kangaroos are well known for their jumping skills they can leap as high as 10 feet with 30 feet covering distance.

(Kangaroos. Image: Pexels)

Impalas can jump up to 10 feet high, covering a distance of 33 feet in a single jump. The antelopes' jumping height is three times their height n general.