Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 06:58 IST, February 19th 2025

Can Animals Predict Earthquakes? Here’s What Science Says

"We can easily explain the cause of unusual animal behaviour seconds before humans feel an earthquake," USGS states.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Can animals predict earthquakes? | Image: Pexels

Can Animals Predict Earthquakes? For all pet owners, a common question that arises after an Earthquake is: Was my pet signalling the quake with its erratic behaviour? Or can animals actually predict earthquakes? If you’ve wondered the same, your search for the ultimate answer ends here.

What research claims about earthquakes?

“Earthquakes are usually caused when the underground rock suddenly breaks and there is rapid motion along a fault. This sudden release of energy causes the seismic waves that shake the ground,” claims Michigan Technological University.

Also read: How Do You Know If Your Building Is Safe From Damage

Can animals predict earthquakes? Here’s what science says

“Anecdotal evidence abounds of animals, fish, birds, reptiles, and insects exhibiting strange behaviour anywhere from weeks to seconds before an earthquake,” states the United States Geological Survey (USGS). “However, consistent and reliable behaviour before seismic events, and a mechanism explaining how it could work, still eludes us.”

(Earthquake. Image: Pexels)

According to research, animals can sense the primary (P) waves of an earthquake before the strong secondary (S) waves that shake the Earth's surface, which are detectable by humans.

The USGS explains, “We can easily explain the cause of unusual animal behaviour seconds before humans feel an earthquake. Very few humans notice the smaller P wave that travels the fastest from the earthquake source and arrives before the larger S wave. But many animals with more keen senses are able to feel the P wave seconds before the S wave arrives.”

Have you lately noticed any alarmed animal behaviour in your pets, such as restless cats and dogs? Or perhaps you unexpectedly stumbled upon a snake during the coolest time of the year? If so, this could suggest that animals can sense earthquakes just seconds before they occur, maybe not days or weeks in advance, but they do.

(Earthquake. Image: Pexels)

The Scientific American in its 2020 publication states, “Despite freezing temperatures, scores of snakes slithered out of their hibernation dens in the weeks before a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the Chinese city of Haicheng on February 4, 1975.”

An eyewitness recounting incidents from 2004, when a tsunami triggered a 9.1 magnitude undersea earthquake in Indonesia, tells the BBC that minutes and hours before the water level surged up to 30 ft high, elephants moved to higher ground, dogs refused to go outdoors, and flamingos abandoned nesting areas at ground level, all while the sensors were out of action.

Published 08:03 IST, February 17th 2025

Earthquake

Recommended

Zelenskyy Accuses Trump of Living In Russian Disinformation Space
World News
Manchu Manoj Reveals 32 Cases Have Been Filed Against His Family
Entertainment News
Indian Cricket Fans Remind PAK Of IND's Dominance In ICC Events
SportFit
BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark | LIVE
India News
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Comes Out Of Play During Champions Trophy Clash
SportFit
Massive Protest in Bengal Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark
India News
Manjrekar Pinpoints Why Winning Champions Trophy Will Be Key For India
SportFit
Delhi to Get New CM Today: BJP to Make Big Announcement Shortly | LIVE
India News
Netizens Troll Kundali Bhagya Star For Naming Her Daughter Dua
Entertainment News
Tesla Locks Delhi & Mumbai for Showrooms, Eyes Massive Investment
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: