While many don’t consider including pets and children in their celebrations, for those with strong bonds to their furry friends, saying ‘I Do’ without them seems unimaginable.

Over the years, we’ve seen numerous Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities allowing their beloved pets to take center stage in their wedding festivities. From Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani to Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil, these adorable fur balls made memorable appearances in their hoomans’ big celebrations.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who tied the knot on July 12, 2024, captured everyone’s attention with their star-studded, opulent wedding. Adding a dose of cuteness to the celebrations was their Golden Retriever, Happy.

Dressed in a traditional yellow-and-gold sherwani, Happy perfectly matched the wedding’s theme, stealing hearts as he walked the mandap, leaving guests delighted.

(Anant Ambani's Dog ‘Happy’. Image: Screengrab/Instagram)

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who married her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil on December 12, 2024, also made sure their beloved pet was part of the celebration. Their adorable Shi Tzu named Nyke, was dressed in a charming red outfit, complementing the festive vibe.

Keerthy’s love for animals shone through her Instagram post, where she shared a heartwarming picture with Nyke and captioned it with the hashtag, “#ForTheLoveOfNyke.”

(Keerthy Suresh Dog ‘Nyke’. Image: Istagram)

Pets in wedding festivities add an extra layer of joy