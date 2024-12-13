Search icon
Published 21:11 IST, December 13th 2024

Popular Pet Names 2024: Charlie-Milo Top Male Pet Names, While Luna Leads For Female Cats And Dogs

It’s always fun to explore trending names especially if you’re considering adding a new member to your family. Check out the latest...

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Most Popular Pet Names 2024 | Image: Pexels

Giving endearing names to our pets strengthens the bond we share with them. While many of us already have adorable names for our furry friends, it’s always fun to explore trending names especially if you’re considering adding a new member to your family.

Most Popular Pet Names: Top Picks of 2024

Rover, an online marketplace for pet care, has recently released its data on the most popular pet names and trends of 2024. After analyzing millions of user-submitted names, the platform revealed its top picks. Charlie and Milo lead the list for male pets, while Luna ranks as the number one name for female dogs and cats.

The report also highlights a cultural favourite, “Parents won't be surprised to hear that everyone's favorite Blue Heeler, Bluey, captured the hearts of pet people nationwide. The main character's name surged 58% for dogs and an impressive 122% for cats, claiming the number one trending spot overall for both."

"The pet names we choose are a look into our latest cultural obsessions and our sources of joy," said Nicole Ellis, Certified Professional Trainer and Rover Pet People Panelist. "This year's report reads like the magazines we used to love flipping through—the names are equal parts tabloid-worthy and total comfort food."

Check out the full list of 2024’s Most Popular Pet Names in the USA below

Top 10 Male Dog Names

  1. Charlie
  2. Max
  3. Milo
  4. Cooper
  5. Buddy
  6. Teddy
  7. Rocky
  8. Bear
  9. Leo
  10. Duke

Top 10 Female Dog Names

  • Luna
  • Bella
  • Daisy
  • Lucy
  • Lily
  • Lola
  • Zoe
  • Sadie
  • Coco
  • Bailey

Top 10 Male Cat Names

  • Milo
  • Oliver
  • Leo
  • Charlie
  • Loki
  • Max
  • Simba
  • Jack
  • Ollie
  • Jasper

Top 10 Female Cat Names

  • Luna
  • Lily
  • Bella
  • Lucy
  • Callie
  • Nala
  • Kitty
  • Willow
  • Cleo
  • Daisy

Updated 21:12 IST, December 13th 2024

Year Ender 2024

