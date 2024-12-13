Squirrel Stuck In A Tree Tops Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024, Check The Full List

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024: The list of winners for the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024 is here, and you’d be surprised to know to took the grand prize.

Who would have thought that a squirrel stuck in a tree would top the funniest wildlife award? The picture titled “Stuck Squirrel” was taken on April 23, 2022, in Podere Pantaleone Park in Bagnacavallo, Ravenna, Italy.

Milko Marchetti shot “Stuck Squirrel”

Talking about the “Stuck Squirrel” shot, the Italian photographer Milko Marchetti states, “I have taken several photos of squirrels in many situations, but the shot I choose to participate in the Nikon Comedy Wildlife immediately struck me for the strange position assumed by the squirrel that seems to be stuck halfway in the hole in the tree, but in reality, it is the moment in which it is detaching the support on its hind legs and enters the hole.”

Milko who won the competition would get a chance to experience a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. He would also receive a grand handmade trophy from the Wonder Workshop in Tanzania, including a photography bag from Think Tank.

More winners from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024

Right behind “Stuck Squirrel” the other winners are "Mantis Flamenca” by Jose Miguel Gallego Molina, “Frog in a Balloon” by Eberhard Ehmke, “Whiskered Tern Crash on Landing” by Damyan Petkov, “Unexpected Role Swap” by Przemyslaw Jakubczyk, “Smooching Owlets” by Sarthak Ranganadhan, “Awkward Smiley Frog” by Kingston Tam, “Shake Ruffle Rattle And Roll” by Tapani Linnanmäki;

“Dancing To The Music, Rock Guitar, Roly Poly, Weight Lifting” by Flynn Thaitanunde-Lobb, “Fox with the Zoomies!” by Kevin Lohman, “Hide and seek” by Leslie McLeod, “Alright Mate Back off- this is my bird” by Andy Rouse, “You're not my mother” by Randy Herman, “The Rock Star” by Sanjay Patil, “Mafia Boss” by Takashi Kubo, “I'm too sexy for my love” by Artur Stankiewicz, “Gang of four” by Ralph Robinson, “The Contemplative Chimpanzee” by Arvind Mohandas, “Are you kidding” by Marti Phillips and lastly, “I'll tell you a secret” by Jan Piecha.

(Dancing To The Music, Rock Guitar, Roly Poly, Weight Lifting” by Flynn Thaitanunde-Lobb)

40 standalone photographers were chosen out of 9,000 entries