From Sarah J. Maas To Melania Trump, These Are The 10 Notable Books Of 2024

With only three weeks left on the calendar, 2024 is drawing to a close. To honour this remarkable year, which has offered valuable life lessons through an array of books, the Associated Press, as per Circana data, has unveiled its 10 list of notable books of 2024 in no particular order.

From romance, fantasy and romantasy, to literary fiction, memoirs, political exposes and a close and painful look at a generation hooked on smartphones, here's a complete list of books that made headlines this year.

“House of Flame and Shadow,” by Sarah J. Maas: The “House of Flame and Shadow,” is the third book of author Sarah J. Maas' series "Crescent City". If you have read Sarah's previous work you would love how the author makes the romance feel exciting and believable.

“The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt: The “The Anxious Generation,” explores studies and findings on how the mental health of young people began to deteriorate in the 2010s. In the book the social psychologist Jonathan Haidt says that the main culprit is right before us i.e. digital screen, which led many children to stay away from ‘play-based’ to ‘phone-based’ childhood.

“War,” by Bob Woodward: In the “War,” the author Bob Woodward tries to compare the presidencies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden .

(“House of Flame and Shadow,” by Sarah J. Maas. Image: Amazon )

“Melania,” by Melania Trump: A memoir by US First Lady Melania Trump. In the book, Melania reflects on her childhood times in Yugoslav-controlled Slovenia. She also tells about her modelling career and how she met Donald Trump, President of the United States of America in 1998, she continues to pen on her tenure as first lady from 2017 to 2021.

“The Eras Tour Book,” by Taylor Swift: The release of her memoir came as a surprise as she announced on her social media account. One of the highest-selling music artists of all time, Taylor Swift sold more than 800,000 copies just in the opening week, as per Circana.

“Intermezzo,” by Sally Rooney: The Irish Author Sally Rooney in his book “Intermezzo” talks about two brothers, named Peter who is a successful barrister in Dublin and Ivan, who is shyer, and geekier. It is the author's fourth novel centres on two brothers, who also grief over the death of their father, their very different career paths and their very unsettled love lives.

“From Here to the Great Unknown,” by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough: “From Here to the Great Unknown” is an extraordinary work of a mother and a daughter. Lisa Marie Presley who could not finish her memoir, and her daughter from Elvis Presley Riley Keough helped her mother to complete it.

(The Eras Tour. Image: Wiki)

“Cher: The Memoir, Part One,” by Cher: “Cher: The Memoir” is the first part of American entertainer Cher. In the first part of her book she details about her life from the beginning - childhood to till she met her first husband singer and songwriter Sonny Bono.

“James,” by Percival Everett: In the most celebrated literary work of 2024, Percival Everett in his book “James,”reimagines Mark Twain's "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" from the perspective of the enslaved man Jim who travels down the Mississippi River with Huck Finn.