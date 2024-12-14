Icon To Legend: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Painting Depicting Raj Kapoor's Cinematic Brilliance

As India celebrates 100 years of Raj Kapoor's cinematic charisma which crossed over to movie buffs across the globe in a time-period devoid of social media, Sachin Tendulkar revealed a painting that celebrates Raj Kapoor's iconic silver screen moments.

The cricketing legend captioned the post, “Mera joota hai Japani, yeh patloon Englistani...” but the Showman’s stories are forever Hindustani. Celebrating 100 years of Raj Kapoor ji, the Shree 420 who stole our hearts and never gave them back."

"As I look at this painting showcasing some of his most memorable films, I’d like to think his life itself was his greatest creation. And we were richer for it. 🎥✨," the post further read.

In his latest Instagram upload, Tendulkar stands next to a wall caricature of Raj Kapoor's most celebrated filmy jagat moments from timeless classics like Mera Naam Joker.

Raj Kapoor's oeuvre from Shree 420 to Awara met with unanimous applause across thousands of movie theatres in the black and white era. Image credit: Pinterest

Raj Kapoor: A cinematic gem that impacted millions

Considered one of the greatest actors from India, Raj Kapoor's oeuvre has met with unanimous applause across thousands of movie theatres in the black and white era. Many consider his futuristic works to have lend a new dimension to Indian cinema's approach to acting, narration, and visual sense.

Kapoor's legacy only grew multifold after the following generations of his family right from Randhir Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor went onto wow Bollywood enthusiasts with their films.

100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor is being commemorated with screenings of his restored classic movies. Image credit: Pinterest

Raj Kapoor Film Festival: An ode to the face of Indian cinema

In Mumbai, Kapoor’s family and industry veterans gathered on Friday to celebrate his legacy ahead of his 100th birth anniversary. His children and grandchildren, including Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, were present, alongside prominent figures like Rekha and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The Kapoor clan from Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma Kapoor met with PM Narendra Modi ahead of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Kapoor family gathered at Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's address

Earlier this week, members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, visited the Prime Minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi residence to invite PM Narendra Modi to partake in festivities surrounding Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary.

The three-day festival being held at Mumbai brings a new leash of life to Raj Kapoor classic films which have been restored such as Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Awara, Shree 420, and Sangam.