Chandra Grahan 2025: When Is The Next Lunar And Solar Eclipse? Date And Timing

Chandra Grahan 2025: You may ask yourself, what is the big deal about an eclipse? Well, it is a fascinating cosmic phenomenon where the Sun and the Moon appear to be the same size, and one passes in front of the other with Earth on the other side. Certain religious groups often interpret eclipses as a guide for performing specific rituals.

What is a Lunar Eclipse? Dates and timings for 2025

A Lunar Eclipse occurs during the full moon phase when Earth’s shadow falls upon the Moon, dimming its light. As NASA explains, “When Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and the Sun, Earth’s shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours. Each lunar eclipse is visible from half of Earth.”

There are three types of lunar eclipses: Total Lunar Eclipse, Partial Lunar Eclipse, and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

What is eclipse? Image: Pexels

In 2025, there will be two Lunar Eclipses:

• March 14, 2025 (UTC): Total Eclipse, visible from the Pacific, the Americas, Western Europe, and Western Africa.

• September 7, 2025 (UTC): Total Eclipse, visible from Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

What is a Solar Eclipse? Dates and timings for 2025

A Solar Eclipse occurs only during the new moon phase. It happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on Earth and either partially or completely blocking the Sun’s view.

NASA explains, “During a Solar Eclipse, the Moon’s shadow on Earth’s surface is only about 300 miles (480 km) wide. The shadow consists of two parts: the umbra, where the Sun is completely blocked, and the penumbra, where the Sun is partially obscured. People in the umbra will see a total eclipse, while people in the penumbra will see a partial eclipse. Though the shadow is narrow and the total eclipse lasts for only minutes, our planet rotates fast enough to bring the shadow a third of the way around Earth’s surface before the Moon moves out of alignment with the Sun.”

There are four types of solar eclipses: Total Solar Eclipse, Annular Solar Eclipse, Partial Solar Eclipse, and Hybrid Solar Eclipse.

In 2025, there will be two Solar Eclipses:

• March 29, 2025 (UTC): Partial Solar Eclipse, visible in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Arctic Ocean.

• September 21, 2025 (UTC): Partial Solar Eclipse, visible in Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean.