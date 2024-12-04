Search icon
Published 15:36 IST, December 4th 2024

Adam Levine Goes Shirtless At Maroon 5 Mumbai Concert, Puts Fully-Inked Body On Display

A shirtless video from the concert of the band’s lead singer, Adam Levine known for his distinctive voice and charismatic stage presence has now gone viral

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Adam Levine | Image: Instagram

Maroon 5 Mumbai Concert: After much anticipation, the Grammy Award-winning American pop-rock band made a thunderous debut in India‘s Mumbai on December 3.

A shirtless video from the concert of the band’s lead singer, Adam Levine known for his distinctive voice and charismatic stage presence has now gone viral.

In the clip, Levine removes his shirt showcasing his fully inked body during the electrifying concert at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai’s financial capital.

Adam Levine’s fully-inked body

Besides his well-toned physique, what truly captivated fans were the tattoos covering Adam Levine’s body dedications to his loved ones and words that reflect his life philosophy.

One tattoo that particularly caught attention was the Sanskrit word “Tapas,” meaning “Fire.”

Additionally, his body features a variety of tattoos, including the name Noah Levine, artistic floral designs, an eagle and the word CALIFORNIA across his abdomen, showcasing both personal meaning and artistic flair.

One user on Instagram commented, “I love his scorpion tattoo,“ while another user added “Damn Adam Levine.”

Adam Levine on Maroon 5‘s debut in India 

Talking about Maroon 5’s debut in India, the lead singer told PTI, "This is our first time here (India). We've been a band for a long time we've been all over the world but we've never been here. We're sorry we're late, but we made it, and that's what is important.”

“If we don't have the support of fans, we don't have a job. We love you so much, we're sorry it took so long to come here. But we will be back next time," Adam told PTI.

Updated 16:17 IST, December 4th 2024

