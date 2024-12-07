Style Your Hair Like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt And More With Gajras And Baby’s Breath

This year, the fashion world witnessed a seamless blend of tradition and modernity, a trend that resonated not only in outfits but also in the realm of hair and beauty. From the runways to red carpets, traditional elements like Gajras and dainty Baby's Breath flowers found their way into contemporary hairstyles, adding a touch of elegance to every look.

The timeless charm of Gajras and Baby’s Breath

These delicate accents have become a favourite among fashion enthusiasts and even among celebrities celebrities, elevating buns, braids, and updos with a graceful allure. Whether it’s a sleek bun adorned with traditional jasmine Gajras or a boho-inspired braid embellished with baby's breath, these styles are perfect for weddings, festive celebrations, or any special occasion.

Looking for hairstyle inspiration? Take a cue from your favourite stars who’ve embraced this enchanting blend of classic and modern. These versatile styles ensure you shine bright during the festive season.

Deepika Padukone

(Deepika Padukone. Image: Instagram)

Actress Deepika Padukone who has recently given birth to her first child Dua Padukone Singh, styles a jasmine Gajra while donning a red Indian traditional outfit for festive celebrations.

Alia Bhatt

(Alia Bhatt. Image: Instgaram)

Channeling a Gangubai vibe, from her blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi, actress Alia Bhatt looks stunning in an attention-grabbing red lipstick and matching Gajra.

Janhvi Kapoor

(Janhvi Kapoor. Image: Instagram)