Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:32 IST, December 5th 2024

#ChaySo: Decoding Every Outfit Sobhita Dhulipala Wore For Her Wedding Festivities

Over the past few months, the newlywed couple shared glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities, leaving fans in awe.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Decoding Their Elegant South Indian Attire | Image: X

Known for her dazzling presence both on and off the screen, Sobhita Dhulipala finally tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya on the evening of December 4. The magical wedding ceremony, which beautifully blended tradition and legacy, took place at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.  

Over the past few months, the newlywed couple shared glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities, leaving fans in awe. Throughout the events, it was clear that the couple paid meticulous attention to every detail. Let’s decode each look the actress wore, honouring culture and tradition, from the engagement to the grand wedding ceremony.

Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement look

Sobhita exudes absolute traditional vibes in a stunning peach South Indian saree created by designer Manish Malhotra. Complementing the look with simple yet alluring jewellery and an orange Gajra, she perfectly embodies bridal elegance.

Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam look of Sobhita Dhulipala

Embracing pre-wedding rituals, the actress wore a beautiful peach-gold-green saree, which was gifted by her mother-in-law. Looking absolutely adorable, she added a touch of tradition with green bangles and a white Gajra.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Haldi shenanigans 

For the Haldi ceremony, Sobhita opted for a vibrant yellow saree. Styled aesthetically, the golden jewellery of her grandmother and mother, including a necklace and Nathni, added an extra layer of beauty.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Pelli Kuthuru look

For yet another pre-wedding ritual, Sobhita donned a striking red full-sleeved blouse paired with a red saree featuring a beautiful print. She looked simply gorgeous and radiant.

The grand wedding look of Sobhita Dhulipala

Staying true to her style and traditions, Sobhita Dhulipala chose to wear a South Indian traditional saree called Kanjivaram, which was adorned with intricate real gold zari. Not forgetting the accessories that elevated her wedding look, Sobhita Dhulipala exuded radiant and were all smiles in her wedding pictures.

 

Also Read: Princess Anne Demonstrates Enduring Beauty And Elegance In Upcycled 40-Year-Old Gown, Know More

Updated 16:42 IST, December 5th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.