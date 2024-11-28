Search icon
Published 18:09 IST, November 28th 2024

Vir Das Dons Old Kicks As The First Indian To Host Emmy Awards

Comedian, and actor Vir Das not only made headlines as the first Indian to host Emmy 2024, but also for his attire choices that night.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Vir Das at Emmy Awards 2024 | Image: Instagram/ @virdas

Vir Das has broken the international comic circuit with jokes embedded in his Indian outlook to life, well these became an achievement of the past after he became the first Indian to host Emmy Awards last week.

Th stand-up comic gave grand-slam moments from reference to Baazigar in his monologue saying, "Haar Ke Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hai" to tickling others with wise cracks like 'whoever doesn't get his Indian accent should consult their bosses.'

The Indian comic, who won an Emmy for his comedy special, Landing, hosted the 52nd edition of this award ceremony in his old sneakers.

Vir Das at Emmy 2024 as the first Indian host of this prestigious red-carpet gala.

Emmy 2024: Surprising fashion choices by Vir Das

Vir Das made waves recently with a bold yet refreshing fashion choice. Instead of opting for a high-end designer, the actor rocked a trendy outfit from Salooka, an independent brand by Delhi-based Shubhangi Bajpai. The kicker? He paired it with his trusted old sneakers because he was “nervous” – proving stage fright lingers even for the stars. To top it off, Vir wore green jewelry by Hanut Singh to evoke memories of his school days at DPS. His honest, down-to-earth vibe has won over social media, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next move. The internet is buzzing with excitement!

Updated 19:08 IST, November 28th 2024

