Published 23:00 IST, January 3rd 2025

Why Are People Turning Away From Six-Figure Birkin Bags? Here’s The Truth!

A viral trend underscoring a shift in consumer preferences, with the Walmart Birkin becoming a symbol of affordable luxury for the masses.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hermes Vs Wirkins | Image: Pexels

Birkin bags, originally crafted by the luxury French designer brand Hermès, have long been synonymous with exclusivity and opulence. With price tags exceeding six figures—an amount far beyond the average salary in many countries—these iconic bags have traditionally been a status symbol reserved for millionaires. However, the recent introduction of an affordable alternative by Walmart has disrupted this dynamic.

“Walmart Birkin” or “Wirkins,” these look-alike bags are strikingly similar in design to the original Birkins but come at a fraction of the cost. Priced between $78 and $102 (approximately ₹6,500 to ₹8,500), the Wirkins have gained immense popularity, with videos of the KAMUGO Genuine Leather Handbag going viral on social media.

Consumers are increasingly opting for the Walmart version over the six-figure Hermès counterpart. The affordability and accessibility of the Walmart Birkin make it appealing to a broader audience, and reviews suggest that the bag’s quality is commendable, with proper care extending its durability.

In a TikTok video shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, a woman on TikTok proudly showcased her recent purchase, the X user captioned the post, “Just so we’re clear, I’m getting a Walmart Birkin.”

The video features the narrator unboxing the bag, enthusiastically declaring, “It’s real leather, and I paid $80.” The woman goes on to highlight details like the small strap, lock, and tag that come with the bag, humorously adding, “For $80, you can pretend you’ve got a Birkin.”

This viral trend underscores a shift in consumer preferences, with the Walmart Birkin becoming a symbol of affordable luxury for the masses.

Updated 23:00 IST, January 3rd 2025

