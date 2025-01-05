Published 20:05 IST, January 5th 2025
5 Meditation Tips You Can Practice At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Considering to prepare mentally for the event, check out these meditation tips you can practice at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.
Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the biggest religious festivals in India, where devotees from across borders convene to participate in the religious practices. Interestingly, Maha Kumbh Mela is the World’s Largest Public Gathering, solidifying in the Guinness World Record Book in 2013 with over 120 million devotees.
This festival occurs once in every 12 years and the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela falls between 13th January to 26th February, 2025, at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
What happens at Maha Kumbh Mela?
Many believers, ascetics, and Naga Sadhus will converge at Prayagraj to take a holy bath in the sacred river.
During the Maha Kumbh Mela several activities take place such as cultural events, katha, kirtan, meditation, spiritual guidance by Naga Sadhus etc. So, if you consider preparing mentally for the event, check out these meditation tips you can practice at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.
Five calming meditation tips
- Peaceful place: As being stated as World's Largest Public Gathering, Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to be crowded, hence, find a peaceful place to meditate and recenter your mind for spiritual awakening experience.
- Early morning escape: Seize opportunity of early morning to chant mantra and self-reflect.
- Make notes: Keep taking down notes of your thoughts, ideas and lessons you learn during the spiritual event.
- Satsang: Participate in devotional services where spiritual awakening activities occur under the guidance of Satgurus.
- Observation: As devotees convene to take part at Maha Kumbh Mela, consider observing sadhus and Naga Sadhus practices, to acknowledge your thoughts, feelings, and sensations.
