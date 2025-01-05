5 Meditation Tips You Can Practice At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the biggest religious festivals in India, where devotees from across borders convene to participate in the religious practices. Interestingly, Maha Kumbh Mela is the World’s Largest Public Gathering, solidifying in the Guinness World Record Book in 2013 with over 120 million devotees.

This festival occurs once in every 12 years and the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela falls between 13th January to 26th February, 2025, at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

(An aerial view of the 'Tent City' being prepared ahead of the 'Maha Kumbh 2025', at Sangam in Prayagraj. | Image: ANI)

What happens at Maha Kumbh Mela?

Many believers, ascetics, and Naga Sadhus will converge at Prayagraj to take a holy bath in the sacred river.

During the Maha Kumbh Mela several activities take place such as cultural events, katha, kirtan, meditation, spiritual guidance by Naga Sadhus etc. So, if you consider preparing mentally for the event, check out these meditation tips you can practice at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

(Maha Kumbh 2025)

Five calming meditation tips