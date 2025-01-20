Maha Kumbh 2025: Why Did Juna Akhara Expel IITian Baba Abhay Singh?

IITian Baba Abhay Singh, who went viral after garnering attention from all corners at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, was expelled by Juna Akhara, considered one of the revered monastic orders.

The IIT Bombay alumnus, who chose sanyas over a high-paying job in Canada, has over 3 lakh Instagram followers post one his interviews broke the internet.

While getting yourself in the limelight has its perks, however, it doesn't come without its drawbacks. Recently, Baba Abhay Singh's family member have made controversial statements regarding his mental health. Reports have also surfaced regarding his disappearance from the 45-day-long festival.

The latest updates on the IITian Baba's life revolves around him being expelled by Juna Akhara for disrespecting his 'guru'.

The real reason behind IITian Baba Abhay Singh's exit from Juna Akhara. Image credit: Instagram

Why was IITian Baba asked to leave Juna Akhara?

Juna Akhara banned Abhay Singh from entering their camp and its surroundings, whilst spotlighting that devotion to one’s guru and discipline are fundamental elements of sanyas.



The chief patron of Juna Akhara said, “The actions of Abhay Singh violate the sacred guru-shishya (master-disciple) tradition and the core principles of sanyas. Disrespecting one’s guru is a profound disregard for Sanatan Dharma and the values upheld by the akhara," citing media reports.

"The akhara’s disciplinary committee recommended his expulsion," said Hari Giri.



The constant media interactions affected the mental health of the IIT Baba, several seers at the ashram told reporters. Some even accused the 'IIT Baba' of taking drugs. As a result, the Juna Akhara decided to expel him.

Baba Abhay Singh reacts to public chatter on his mental health