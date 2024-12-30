Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Pilgrim's Guide To Reach Prayagraj Via Flight, Train Or Bus

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the mega event that will kick off on January 13, 2025, and will conclude after 45 days, which is on February 26, 2025. To attend the Maha Kumbh Mela devotees from across the globe are expected to reach Prayagraj. While everyone knows the venue of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 not many know how to reach Prayagraj. So below we have listed down various ways you can reach Prayagraj.

How to reach Prayagraj?

The city offers four ways to reach - flight, train, bus and by taxi or personal car. The city has its own airport but there are limited flights that can reach the city. So if you aren't getting a direct flight to Prayagraj, then you can book your flight from any city in India to Varanasi (129 km) and Lucknow (200 km) from there you can either take a bus or a taxi to reach the city.

If you are on a budget constraint then, you can take a train as it will be cheap and easy to reach the city. Indian Railways has announced special trains and colour-coded railway tickets for passengers. Also, you can book tickets on trains - 22436, 12312, 18310, and 12488 running from Delhi to Prayagraj. Apart from this, you can book tickets on train numbers 19484, 07008, and 05585 running from Patna.

(A file photo | Image: Kumbh Mela/Facebook)

If you have your personal car, then you can take NH-2 which is from Delhi to Kolkata. Whereas the bus will go via Agra and Mathura to Prayagraj.

To note: If you are planning to participate in Maha Kumbh Mela, then it will best to book your tickets now and even the accommodation to avoid any last-minute problems.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Significance

According to the mahakumbh.in, the significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Indian culture cannot be overstated. The festival represents an astounding display of devotion, where everyone can be heard chanting, and the waters, believed to turn into nectar, offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for spiritual liberation. It’s a testament to the enduring power of faith, where the spiritual and the temporal merge during the holy dips in the sacred rivers.

(A file photo | Image: Kumbh Mela/Facebook)