Maha Kumbh: Youngsters Teem For Maha Snan On National Youth Day

On National Youth Day, commemorated annually on January 12, young devotees gathered at the banks of the Sangam to partake in Maha Snan, an opportunity to take a holy dip in the sacred waters.

Maha Kumbh has a total of six baths of which three are Shahi Snan. Apart from the Shahi snan, the other snan dates are January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima; February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima; and February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan).

Bathing at the VIP Ghat and Sangam Nose, they captured and shared their moments, symbolising a blend of ancient faith and modern connectivity. The lively atmosphere captured reflected the crux of Sanatan culture with devotees displaying heartfelt faith, and joy.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has enforced unprecedented security measures to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims. The Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) monitors every activity across Mahakumbh city, complemented by AI-enabled cameras for enhanced surveillance.

Young devotees gather at banks of the Sangam to take a holy dip before the Mahakumbh festivities ensue from January 13. Image credit: Pinterest

Mahakumbh Mela trends on social media

In the anticipation of Mahakumbh, the world's largest congregation of devotees, which is slated to begin from January 13, social media ablaze with videos, and pictures going viral.

Making use of digital era tools, people are offering virtual “darshan” of Maa Ganga via video calls. Meanwhile, platforms like Facebook Live and WhatsApp Live brought the divine celebration closer to distant loved ones.

International and domestic pilgrims praised the government’s arrangements, describing the scene as unparalleled. Integrating modern technology with cultural tradition has made this Mahakumbh a symbol of seamless devotion and innovation.

Meanwhile, due to Paush Purnima, the first bathing festival of Maha Kumbh, many restrictions will be imposed on the railway stations of the city from Sunday evening.

Passengers’ entry will be restricted at the Prayagraj Sangam station in Daraganj from January 12 to 15. To board the trains operating from here, one will have to go to the Prayag station. Apart from this, entry will be given only from the city side at Prayagraj Junction. Whereas the passengers de-boarding the trains here will be evacuated from the Civil Lines side.