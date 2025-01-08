Published 07:57 IST, January 8th 2025
Republic Bharat's Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025 LIVE: CM Yogi, Top Leaders and Seers to Grace Mega Event
The whole country is set to witness a historic occasion after 144 years. The Maha Kumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 26, is a grand spiritual gathering. Republic Bharat Network has hosted the Maha Kumbh Sammelan to understand the preparations and importance of Maha Kumbh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will grace the event. Stay tuned for live updates.
Preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj, have been in full swing. The grand event has commenced on January 13 and will conclude on February 26.
Around 450 million devotees are expected to participate in this grand spiritual gathering. To commemorate this historic event, Republic Media Network has hosted a grand Mahakumbh Mahasammelan today, January 8, 2025 (Wednesday), in Lucknow.
07:41 IST, January 8th 2025
UP CM Yogi Aditynath to attend Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025
On January 8, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join Republic Bharat’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to discuss the significance of the Mahakumbh.
Additionally, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar will provide insights into the high-tech security measures in place to ensure the safety of this historic event.
07:41 IST, January 8th 2025
Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025 to start today
Preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj are in full swing. The grand event will commence on January 13 and conclude on February 26.
Around 450 million devotees are expected to participate in this grand spiritual gathering. To commemorate this historic event, Republic Media Network will host a grand Mahakumbh Mahasammelan on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday) in Lucknow.
Updated 07:57 IST, January 8th 2025