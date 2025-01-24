Republic Day 2025: R-Day Wishes, Patriotic Quotes, WhatsApp Messages And Images To Share On Facebook, Instagram

India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 with much zeal and enthusiasm. The grand celebrations are followed by spectacular military and cultural pageantry. Every year the ceremony takes place at Kartavya Path to pay respect to the motherland and the unity and integrity of fellow citizens. As India will celebrate 76th Republic Day, here are some patriotic messages, wishes and images you can share with your family and friends to spread the message of love and unity.

Wishes and quotes for Republic Day

Representative image of a kid celebrating Republic Day | Source: Freepik

1. Wishing you a Happy Republic Day! May the tricolour always fly high, symbolising the unity, diversity, and strength of our great nation.

2. On this auspicious day, let's salute the spirit of freedom and celebrate the pride of being an Indian. Happy Republic Day!

3. Happy Republic Day! May our country always shine with the colours of integrity, diversity, and unity.

5. Today, let’s remember the heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Wishing you a Republic Day filled with pride and honour.

6. Our nation is the greatest in the world, but let us strive to make it even better. Happy Republic Day!

7. Independence is always a wonderful gift from god. May this wonderful nation remain independent forever and grow according to our Constitution! Wishes happy republic day!

8. We got our Freedom after a lot of struggle and sacrifices. Let us cherish our independence. Wish you a Happy Republic Day!

9. A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!

10. May you have the joy to make you sweet, strife to make you strong, sadness to keep you human, and hope to bring joy to our nation. Happy Republic Day!

WhatsApp messages for Republic Day

Republic Day | Source: Freepik

1. On this Republic Day, let's pledge to uphold the values and ideals that our Constitution stands for. Wishing you a day filled with pride and joy.

2. Sending warm wishes on Republic Day! May the tricolour inspire you to contribute to the progress and well-being of our great nation.

3. Happy Republic Day! Let's take a moment to appreciate the diversity that makes our country unique and strong.

4. Happy Republic Day! May we celebrate the day knowing our responsibilities, duties and our rights as citizens of the country.

5. Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day!

7. Let us make a pledge to our motherland that we will do everything that we can to rid it of all the evils. Happy Republic Day!

8. On this day, let’s promise that we will enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos, and our treasure. Happy Republic Day!

9. As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, let us promise that we will be guided by our constitution to become ideal citizens and respect the law of the land.

10. May the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity guide our nation towards progress and prosperity. Happy Republic Day to all!

Greetings for Republic Day

Republic Day | Source: Freepik

1. On Republic Day, let’s salute the courage and wisdom of our leaders who brought us freedom.

2. Wishing everyone a joyful Republic Day! Let’s work together for the prosperity of India.

3. Republic Day is a reminder of our rights and duties as citizens. Let’s be responsible and make India proud.

4. On this special day, let’s remember the sacrifices of those who fought for our independence. Happy Republic Day!

5. Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day! Let’s unite to work for a better India.

6. Let’s celebrate the glory of our nation and cherish the true spirit of Republic Day.

7. Happy Republic Day! Let’s promise to make our country proud by following the path of unity and integrity.

8. Warm wishes to you and your family on Republic Day. Let’s join hands to make our nation stronger and united.

10. May India always shine with the light of peace and happiness. Happy Republic Day to all!

Republic Day Images

