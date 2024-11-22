When Is Thanksgiving 2024? Date, History, Tradition, And Significance

After much anticipation, Thanksgiving 2024 is finally approaching, it is a time when families gather to enjoy delicious meals prepared with love, care and tradition.

(Thanksgiving 2024. Image: Pexels)

When is Thanksgiving 2024?

Thanksgiving is celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November. This year, it falls on November 28, 2024, marking a cherished day of gratitude and togetherness.

What is the history of Thanksgiving?

Today, thanksgiving is a national holiday of the United States which was adopted in the year 1863. But originally it started in 1621, observed by colonial Pilgrims to celebrate harvest meal.

However, in today’s fast-paced and interconnected world, this cultural tradition has crossed borders and is now celebrated in various forms across the globe.

(Thanksgiving 2024. Image: Pexels)

What people do on this auspicious day? Tradition, and significance

People on this day feast with friends and family. Go out with families to watch parade and also plan for picnics.

As thanksgiving approaches let us all prepare to have the best day of the year celebrating all the blessings you have harvest thus far.